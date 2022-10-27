Dave’s Supermarket will open at 8 a.m. Oct. 29 in the former Zagara’s Marketplace at 1940 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights as the third Dave’s Market & Eatery.
Dave’s Market at Cedar Road and Fairmount Boulevard in Cleveland Heights closed Oct. 25.
Preliminary plans for a significant 2023 renovation of the Zagara’s Lee Road store include updates to decor, lighting and flooring, as well as enhancements to individual departments designed to improve the shopping experience.
David Saltzman, vice president of Dave’s Supermarkets, previously told the Cleveland Jewish News that the location on Lee Road offers a larger retail space as well as amenities.
The Lee Road location will feature “some really cool things on the prepared food side like made-to-order subs every day for $5.99, an awesome sushi bar, Grandpa Dave’s fried chicken, which is our hot foods program, and a lot of grab-and-go offerings,” Saltzman had said.
He said the company is considering customer’s needs in this transition.
“We’re doing everything we can to minimize disruption for the customer,” he said. “Generally keeping things in the same place they’re at … We just want minimize any disruption for the customer as much as possible, keeping the store closed as little time as possible. That’s definitely important to us.”
A fifth-generation family business, Dave’s Markets is led by Burt Saltzman, the son of Dave Saltzman, the supermarket business’ namesake; his sons, Steven and Dan Saltzman; and Dan’s sons, David and Aaron Saltzman. The Saltzmans were honored with the Cleveland Jewish News’ 2021 class of 18 Difference Makers Generation Award.