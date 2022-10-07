Dave’s Market will acquire Zagara’s Marketplace on Lee Road and close its Cedar Hill location, both in Cleveland Heights, Dave’s announced Oct. 7.
The Cedar Hill store at 12438 Cedar Road is closing Oct. 25, and re-opening at the former Zagara’s Marketplace at 1940 Lee Road on Oct. 29, according to an announcement on Dave’s website.
“We thank all our loyal customers for your business and support,” the announcement read. “We are pleased to announce that we are moving just down the street to the former Zagara’s Marketplace located on Lee Road, which will reopen as a Dave’s Market and Eatery on Oct. 29.”
A fifth-generation family business, Dave’s Markets is led by Burt Saltzman, his son of Dave Saltzman, the supermarket business’ namesake; his sons, Steven and Dan Saltzman; and Dan’s sons, David and Aaron Saltzman. The Saltzmans were honored in the Cleveland Jewish News’ 2021 class of 18 Difference Makers.
Zagara’s has been a family-owned and operated supermarket for more than 80 years, led currently by John Zagara – the third generation to manage the store, according to its website.
For more Dave’s locations, visit davesmarkets.com/locations.shtml.
This is a developing story.