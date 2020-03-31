Dave’s Markets won two Lucky’s Market leased stores 11620 Clifton Blvd. in Cleveland and 2770 High St. in Columbus in a bankruptcy auction for $1.72 million.

The sale took place as part of Chapter 11 cases in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, which announced winning bids for 23 stores and Lucky’s Market’s distribution center to 10 parties for about $29 million, according to a news release from Lucky’s Market. Other winning bidders on other units included Publix Super market, Aldi Inc. and Dollar General.

“The Saltzman family is excited to announce the forthcoming acquisition of the Lucky’s Market locations in Cleveland and Columbus,” a March 30 statement from the Saltzman family said. “With long time roots in the city of Cleveland and as proud Buckeye alumni, the family has strong Ohio ties. The Saltzmans are looking forward to retaining the store team members and continuing to provide the Lucky’s shopping experience.”

With corporate headquarters in Bedford, Dave’s Markets has 13 supermarket locations in Northeast Ohio. Alex Saltzman started the grocery in the 1920s with a store at East 33rd Street and Payne Avenue in Cleveland.

Dave’s has seven locations in Cleveland, two in Cleveland Heights and one each in Euclid, Garfield Heights, Richmond Heights and Akron.

LM Acquisition Co, LLC, led by Lucky’s Market founder Bo Sharon was the winning bidder for two ongoing leased stores in North Boulder and Fort Collins, Colo., for $1.16 million, according to the release.

“Six stores will continue to operate as a going concern and employment offers will be made to the approximately 500 team members at these six stores, which include the Lucky’s Market stores in North Boulder, CO; Fort Collins, CO; Cleveland, OH; Columbus, OH; Traverse City, MI; and Columbia, MO,” the release stated.

Lucky’s Market is based in Niwot, Colo.

The sale was subject to a March 30 hearing by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.