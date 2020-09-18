Lucky’s Market will open in the Gristmill Village Shopping Center in Concord Township in spring 2021.
Aaron Saltzman made the announcement Sept. 17. He is one of the owners of Bedford-based Dave’s Markets, which acquired two Cleveland Lucky’s Markets in a March bankruptcy sale,
“It is with great excitement that we would like to announce Lucky’s Market Concord, coming to the Gristmill Village Shopping Center in the spring of 2021,” Saltzman stated in the news release. “Lucky’s Market Concord will be the latest addition to the recently acquired and now locally owned Lucky’s Market stores in Cleveland and Columbus.”
Dave’s Markets won two Lucky’s Market leased stores at 11620 Clifton Blvd. in Cleveland and 2770 High St. in Columbus in a bankruptcy auction for $1.72 million.
“Customers can look forward to the freshest farmers market style produce, natural and organic foods, high-end meat cut daily by butchers on site, fresh prepared foods from our kitchen and healthy living products,” Saltzman stated in the release.
“Other store highlights will include an extensive beer and wine assortment, an emphasis on local offerings, and enough of the grocery staples to round out your shopping experience. Interested in getting a sense for what we are all about? Come visit our Lucky’s Market location on the border of Cleveland and Lakewood (take a road trip to Columbus) or follow us on our Facebook page @luckysmarketsohio. More details to come in the weeks ahead…but for now, we are getting to work!”
At the time of the acquisition, the Saltzman family vowed to retain “store team members” and to continue “to provide the Lucky’s shopping experience.”
With corporate headquarters in Bedford, Dave’s Markets has 13 supermarket locations in Northeast Ohio. Alex Saltzman started the grocery in the 1920s with a store at East 33rd Street and Payne Avenue in Cleveland.
Dave’s has seven locations in Cleveland, two in Cleveland Heights and one each in Euclid, Garfield Heights, Richmond Heights and Akron.