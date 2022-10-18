First Tee - Cleveland will honor David Gilbert with the 2022 Del de Windt Leadership Award for Civic Engagement at the 11th annual “Grit, Gratitude & You” celebration Oct. 27 at Windows on the River.
Gilbert is the president of CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, which he re-established in 2000, and Destination Cleveland since 2011. Under his leadership, the sports commission has attracted more than 200 events, including the NFL Draft, MLB All-Star Game, NBA All-Star Weekend and NCAA Women’s Final Four, which have contributed more than $780 million in local economic impact.
He was recently instrumental in securing the 2024 Pan Am Masters Games which is expected to attract nearly 20,000 athletes, family and friends from around the globe.
“The reason this one meant something is just seeing people in the past who have been honored by it and to be in that company was really an honor. I’ve been well aware of the work that First Tee does and they do very good work, but the real honor was being part of a list of past recipients that certainly feels like elite company,” Gilbert told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 11 on being honored. “Not sure whether I belong there, but certainly an honor if they think so.”
While honoring Gilbert, the event will shine a light on the positive impact of First Tee and achievements of its participants. Attendees can expect a breakfast and a lively conversation with Gilbert and moderator Dan Moulthrop, CEO of The City Club of Cleveland as they discuss the impact of sports on Northeast Ohio.
“I’ve spent 20 plus years in trying to utilize sports as an economic development tool for our community and it’s really worked,” said Gilbert, a resident of Moreland Hills and member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. “And so, anytime there’s an opportunity to talk about that - and certainly now it’s relevant with the Guardians being in the playoffs - and even what things like that mean to the community.”
He added, “I think people are very aware that Cleveland has hosted so many wonderful events, they may not be aware of the impact of those events.”
In addition to the award presentation and conversation, the event will include guest speaker Desiree Powell, executive director of health, physical education, interscholastic athletics and student activities at Cleveland Metropolitan School District; an interactive panel of First Tee Alumni; special vocals by NiQuita Baker, manager of fiscal and athletic operations at CMSD; and the presentation of the Doris A. Evans, M.D. Merit Scholarship to a First Tee participant.
For 20 years, First Tee - Cleveland has provided educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf, according to First Tee’s website. In 2022, the Cleveland chapter will serve more than 2,500 kids and teens ages 6 to18 through program locations and community partners, plus more than 8,000 students through its school program, the release stated.