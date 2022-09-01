An award is presented in memory of David Mark Berger at Tulane University in New Orleans.
This award recognizes Tulane seniors who have distinguished themselves in both academics and the club sports program while undergraduates at Tulane. The award recipient receives a $1,000 scholarship.
All club sport athletes are invited to submit nominations annually for the award. The nominations are reviewed and selected by the club sport executive council, which consists of current club sports officers who are elected to represent and govern all recognized club sports. All members must be current officers or captains within their club. There may not be more than one member from a given team on the council.
Year
Winner
Sport
Hometown
1974
Peter Hitt Jr
Lacrosse
Baltimore, Md.
1975
Douglas Bull
Sailing
Townville, S.C.
1977
Eric Dubelier
Lacrosse
McLean, Va.
1978
Mark Mantese
Soccer
New Orleans, La.
1979
David Alley
Sailing
Boca Raton, Fla.
1980
Mary Clement
Gymnastics
Slidell, La.
1981
Neil Bercow
Sailing
Port Washington, N.Y.
1982
Amy Goldsmith
Gymnastics
Arlington Heights, Ill.
1983
Brion Heaney
Gymnastics
Fairfax, Va.
1984
Faith Ostrow
unknown
Owings Mills, Md.
1985
Christopher Festa
Rugby
Cherry Hill, N.J.
1986
Peter Marcus
Fencing
Hamden, Conn.
1987
William Glazer
Rowing
Dallas
1988
William Basco
Bowling
Mount Pleasant, S.C.
1989
Neil Stallings
Lacrosse
Derry, N.H.
1990
Paul-Jon Patin
Sailing
Forest Hills, N.Y.
1991
Timothy Conley
Rowing
Munich
1992
James Lenhart
Rugby
Denver
1993
Kristin Unkel
Soccer
Milwaukee
1994
Alexander Martin
Soccer
Plymouth, Mich.
1995
Kelly Seymour Dempsey
Sailing
Sugar Land, Texas
1996
Brett Wingeier
Rowing
San Francisco
1997
Alexander Gleason
Sailing
Winchester, Mass.
1998
Thad Miller
Rugby
Pagosa Springs, Colo.
1999
Sharon Davidson
Volleyball
Philadelphia
2000
Emily Jarrell
Runners
Alpharetta, Ga.
2001
Marcus Berg
Baseball
Las Vegas, Nev.
2002
Alexander Hessler
Karate
Berkeley, Calif.
2003
Justin Lee
Rowing
Bellvue, Colo.
2004
Jesse McClure
Rowing
Colorado Springs, Colo.
2005
Sarah Montgomery
Sailing
Atlanta
2006
Jordan Sangerman
Swimming
Delray Beach, Fla.
2007
Jordan Lambert
Rowing
New Orleans
2008
Joseph Kramer
Water Polo
Silver Spring, Md.
2009
Jenell Katheiser
Ultimate Frisbee
Slidell, La.
2010
Allie Feiner
Equestrian
Nashville, Tenn.
2011
John Waldron Huppi
Rowing
Reston, Va.
2012
Kim Diemer
Ultimate Frisbee
Aurora, Colo.
2013
Christopher Jury
Rowing
Kansas City, Mo.
2014
Joseph Sturtz
Golf and Rowing
New Orleans, La.
2015
Thomas Whitham
Rowing
Tacoma, Wash.
2016
Mary Pat Henry
Ultimate Frisbee
Quincy, Mass.
2017
Sarah Kendrick
Soccer
Saxtons River, Vt.
2017
Miranda Jakubek
Equestrian
Westfield, N.J.
2018
Dan Iavarone
Baseball
Rockville Centre, N.Y.
2019
Elliott Michalson
Baseball
Sarasota, Fla.
2020
Celinda Chang
Water Polo
Los Angeles
2021
Nathaniel Beech
Rugby
Metairie, La.
2022
Abe Passman
Ultimate Frisbee
Hopkins, Minn.
Zach Goldstein is the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Editorial Intern.