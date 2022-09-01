An award is presented in memory of David Mark Berger at Tulane University in New Orleans.

This award recognizes Tulane seniors who have distinguished themselves in both academics and the club sports program while undergraduates at Tulane. The award recipient receives a $1,000 scholarship.

All club sport athletes are invited to submit nominations annually for the award. The nominations are reviewed and selected by the club sport executive council, which consists of current club sports officers who are elected to represent and govern all recognized club sports. All members must be current officers or captains within their club. There may not be more than one member from a given team on the council.

Year

Winner

Sport

Hometown

1974

Peter Hitt Jr

Lacrosse

Baltimore, Md.

1975

Douglas Bull

Sailing

Townville, S.C. 

1977

Eric Dubelier

Lacrosse

McLean, Va.

1978

Mark Mantese

Soccer

New Orleans, La. 

1979

David Alley

Sailing

Boca Raton, Fla. 

1980

Mary Clement

Gymnastics

Slidell, La. 

1981

Neil Bercow

Sailing

Port Washington, N.Y. 

1982

Amy Goldsmith

Gymnastics

Arlington Heights, Ill.

1983

Brion Heaney

Gymnastics

Fairfax, Va. 

1984

Faith Ostrow

unknown

Owings Mills, Md. 

1985

Christopher Festa

Rugby

Cherry Hill, N.J. 

1986

Peter Marcus

Fencing

Hamden, Conn. 

1987

William Glazer

Rowing

Dallas 

1988

William Basco

Bowling

Mount Pleasant, S.C. 

1989

Neil Stallings

Lacrosse

Derry, N.H. 

1990

Paul-Jon Patin

Sailing

Forest Hills, N.Y. 

1991

Timothy Conley

Rowing

Munich

1992

James Lenhart

Rugby

Denver 

1993

Kristin Unkel

Soccer

Milwaukee 

1994

Alexander Martin

Soccer

Plymouth, Mich. 

1995

Kelly Seymour Dempsey

Sailing

Sugar Land, Texas

1996

Brett Wingeier

Rowing

San Francisco

1997

Alexander Gleason

Sailing

Winchester, Mass. 

1998

Thad Miller

Rugby

Pagosa Springs, Colo. 

1999

Sharon Davidson

Volleyball

Philadelphia 

2000

Emily Jarrell

Runners

Alpharetta, Ga.

2001

Marcus Berg

Baseball

Las Vegas, Nev. 

2002

Alexander Hessler

Karate

Berkeley, Calif.

2003

Justin Lee

Rowing

Bellvue, Colo. 

2004

Jesse McClure

Rowing

Colorado Springs, Colo. 

2005

Sarah Montgomery

Sailing

Atlanta

2006

Jordan Sangerman

Swimming

Delray Beach, Fla. 

2007

Jordan Lambert

Rowing

New Orleans 

2008

Joseph Kramer

Water Polo

Silver Spring, Md. 

2009

Jenell Katheiser

Ultimate Frisbee

Slidell, La. 

2010

Allie Feiner

Equestrian

Nashville, Tenn.

2011

John Waldron Huppi

Rowing

Reston, Va. 

2012

Kim Diemer

Ultimate Frisbee

Aurora, Colo. 

2013

Christopher Jury

Rowing

Kansas City, Mo.

2014

Joseph Sturtz 

Golf and Rowing

New Orleans, La. 

2015

Thomas Whitham

Rowing

Tacoma, Wash. 

2016

Mary Pat Henry

Ultimate Frisbee

Quincy, Mass. 

2017

Sarah Kendrick

Soccer

Saxtons River, Vt. 

2017

Miranda Jakubek

Equestrian

Westfield, N.J. 

2018

Dan Iavarone

Baseball

Rockville Centre, N.Y.

2019

Elliott Michalson

Baseball

Sarasota, Fla. 

2020

Celinda Chang

Water Polo

Los Angeles

2021

Nathaniel Beech

Rugby

Metairie, La.

2022

Abe Passman

Ultimate Frisbee

Hopkins, Minn.

Zach Goldstein is the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Editorial Intern.

