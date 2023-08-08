As August marks the eighth annual National Deli Month, Davis Bakery & Deli in Woodmere will join the celebration and raise funds for the ALS Association.
According to a news release, the association will receive 5% of every deli platter sold during August.
Davis Bakery & Deli has been family-owned since 1939, handing down methods through the generations for old world Jewish rye bread, Russian tea biscuits and sandwiches.
National Deli Month was founded in 2016 through a collaboration of Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen & Restaurant owner Ziggy Gruber in Houston, and Jay Parker, owner of Ben’s Best Deli in Rego Park, N.Y., to celebrate the American heritage of New York-style delicatessens and raise money for charitable organizations in communities.
Gruber was inspired to spearhead the effort following the 2015 national documentary film, “Deli Man,” which raised the alarm on how New York-style delicatessens, an integral part of every Jewish community in the first half of the 20th century, are rapidly disappearing, the release stated.
National Delicatessen Month runs through Aug. 31. For locations, menus and charities, visit delimonth.com.