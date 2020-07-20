Owners of Dazzle Boutique in Chagrin Falls announced the store’s upcoming closure in a letter to customers.
The letter explained changes the store has gone through over its 10 years in business – from customers growing up to leadership moving away and considering new ventures.
“The goal was to sell the business,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has brought the biggest challenge to us. Due to the current economic climate, it is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close Dazzle. This has not been an easy decision. We love this special place we have created for our customers to shine. We truly cherish the relationships we have built with many of you.”
Signed by the boutique’s owners, the letter also expressed thanks to its customers over the years.
“It cannot go without saying how incredibly grateful we are for the support the Chagrin community has provided through the years,” the statement said.
Though a closing date hasn’t been announced yet, a closing sale will begin July 21, the letter said. The sale will have various discounts through the store ranging from 10 to 70% off of merchandise.
“We want to personally thank you for making Dazzle so special for us,” it read. “Although we will miss it very much, the memories we have made with you will last forever in our hearts.”
The boutique, which specializes in clothes for girls ages 4 to 14, opened in 2010 at 42 Plaza Drive. Its stock also includes accessories, jewelery, home decor and gifts, as well as items aimed at tweens and adult women, and boy and girl baby gifts.