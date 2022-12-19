The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office’s plea agreement offer for Rabbi Stephen Weiss will remain until Jan. 12, due to “new discovery exchanged,” according to court filings.
Weiss and his attorney, Michael Goldberg of The Goldberg Law Firm in Cleveland, originally had until Dec. 23 to choose whether or not to accept the agreement. If an agreement is not reached, the trial is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 18, according to court filings.
Weiss, the former senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, is charged with one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools. The plea agreement would dismiss the importuning charge if he pleads guilty or no contest to the other two charges, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Another pretrial will be held in the case Jan. 12, according to the court docket.
This is a developing story.