Two people are dead and another injured after a fatal head-on collision in University Heights on Cedar Road near Brockway Road on May 27.
Twenty-year-old Marlon Jarel Emory was identified as the deceased victim by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. The other victim was not identified. Another person was said to be injured in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital, Fox 8 News and 19 Action News reported.
When police arrived on scene around 4:30 p.m., two occupants involved in the crash were dead, according to the news reports, which said both vehicles involved caught fire from a spark caused by the impact of the crash.
It took several hours to clear the debris and reopen the intersection.
The University Heights Police Department and the Cuyahoga County Coroner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This is a developing story.