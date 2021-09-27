DealPoint Merrill, the California developer of the 69-acre Belle Oaks Marketplace mixed-use development in Richmond Heights, closed an escrow on The Shops at Pearl & 130th. The 155,805 square foot shopping center in Parma Heights is centrally located in a dense residential and retail corridor with easy access to highways and is close to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, according to a news release.
DealPoint Merrill plans a $10 million renovation that is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022.