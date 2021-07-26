DealPoint Merrill announced on July 22 the acquisition of the remainder of the former Richmond Town Square at the northeast corner of Richmond and Wilson Mills Roads in Richmond Heights. The company released the information July 26 but didn’t disclose a sale price.
This acquisition will complete the purchase of the mall and increase the 33 acres owned by the Woodland Hills, Calif.-based company to 69 acres. This acquisition will allow for the development of Belle Oaks Marketplace, a $200 million mixed-use and multi-family development to be built on the site of the former mall.
Built in 1966, it was once considered the largest enclosed shopping mall in Ohio with over 90 stores until it closed in 2021, according to a news release.
Upon completion, Belle Oaks is expected to include 1,617,800 square feet of restaurants, retail, grocery and a new multi-family community. Throughout this project, the developers of the site discussed their desire for it to be a pedestrian-friendly environment with a walkable street grid surrounding a $10 million landscaping plan that includes green spaces and recreational amenities, according to the release.
Once all phases of construction are complete, there are expected to be 40,000 square feet of restaurants, 315,000 square feet of grocery and retail stores, an 80,000-square-foot renovated Regal Cinema theater complex and 791 Class A luxury apartment units.
The 160,000-square-foot climate controlled self-storage building operated by Life Storage at the mall and owned by DealPoint Merrill will remain.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2022.
The former Richmond Mall property has been largely vacant since 2017.