Debbie Rothschild, who created two key fundraisers for Montefiore and Menorah Park, has left the Menorah Park Foundation for a job as the director of individual giving at MetroHealth Foundation.
As she looks ahead to her new job, which she started Feb. 21, Rothschild reflected on her experience as a fundraiser in the Cleveland Jewish community, particularly the nine years she spent at Montefiore and Menorah Park. She worked both at Montefiore and Menorah Park, first as director of the Montefiore Foundation and then as vice president of the Menorah Park Foundation.
It was upon returning from her first trip to Israel with the Mandel Jewish Community Center as a young adult, Rothschild said she decided she wanted to work in the Jewish community.
“Going to Israel really sort of got me in touch with who I am Jewishly and what that means to care for my community,” Rothschild told the Cleveland Jewish News.
She began fundraising 25 years ago, first working for Mandel JCC, then as development director for Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood and then at the Jewish National Fund.
She was named director of the Montefiore Foundation, where she launched the foundation’s Home Run, which this, its eighth year, will take place May 1.
“So that came out of literally a conversation I had with a friend of mine at lunch and thinking out loud, saying, ‘Wow, I’ve been a runner for an awful lot of years, I’ve been a fundraiser for an awful lot of years, but I’ve never put those two together,” Rothschild said.
She put a leadership committee together, “And off we went.”
She credited early co-chairs Marti Davis, Susie Rubin, Bruce Sherman and Bob Zelwin as helping to make the event successful from its start.
“Around the same time, maybe a couple years into the Home Run, we also developed an associate board of Montefiore,” Rothschild said, explaining that board is made up of young leaders and now has responsibility for that fundraiser. “And that works very well.”
The Home Run has grossed more than $100,000 for Menorah Park in recent years, with early years grossing between $60,000 and $80,000, she said.
Prior to the July 1, 2020, affiliation between Montefiore and Menorah Park, Shining Star CLE was Montefiore’s highest-profile and highest-grossing fundraiser, which Rothschild called an “out of the box” event. Rothschild explained how that signature event got its start.
“We put together a fairly large group of strong leaders who had supported Montefiore for many, many years. So these were past board members, past board chairs, just really strong community leaders,” she said. “And we came together and said, what can we do on an annual basis, that would be fun and uplifting, and elevate our cause as senior care is not always the most fun topic to talk about to people, and certainly dementia care is not much fun to talk about. So we created something where people would want to join us and feel inspired.”
She said Larry Mack, a Montefiore board member and strong community leader, had heard about a similar event in Kansas City designed to support its JCC.
“And he said, ‘Well, if they can do it for the JCC, perhaps we can do it for Montefiore,’” Rothschild recalled.
From there, “We created this solo singing competition for high schoolers,” Rothschild said. “That has really become a tremendously successful fundraising event. And along with the fundraising, comes tremendous community outreach, so really raising the profile of the organization in the wider community. And certainly helping the kids along their musical journey with this very high prestige opportunity.”
The event has been held both at the Mimi Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square in Cleveland and virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
Because overhead costs were lower during the virtual format, the event actually netted more for Menorah Park than when the event was held in person with live audiences, Rothschild said.
In its first year, Shining Star CLE grossed $270,000, Rothschild said. In 2022, the event grossed $430,000, she said.
“Home Run in particular has a very low cost, a lot of in-kind donations,” Rothschild said.
While the costs to run Shining Star CLE are higher, Rothschild said the event has intangible benefits for Montefiore.
“I can remember one story in particular, I think it was year four, where I got a call from one of my colleagues saying this family came to us because of Shining Star,” Rothschild said. “They’d seen the event and learned about what we do in caring for seniors with dementia, then came and visited and talked with their family and ended up moving into one of our buildings.”
The Cleveland Jewish News has been a media sponsor of Home Run and Shining Star CLE since the beginning of each.
As Rothschild embarks on her new job at MetroHealth, she said there are certain themes that will carry through.
“Montefiore and Menorah Park serve a very wide audience,” she said. “People see the organization as a Jewish organization. In fact, on any given day, 50% of the patients and residents in long-term care are from the general community. So I’ve really come to respect and be passionate about what it means to provide quality health care to everyone.”
She said she has great respect for the volunteer leaders at both Montefiore and Menorah Park.
“Working with the leadership at Montefiore and Menorah Park has been nothing short of inspiring,” she said. “The passion that these folks have for this mission is contagious. And so I learned a lot from the leadership and that kind of dedication at Montefiore in particular. Some of the current lay leaders have been involved with the organization for 20, 25 and 30 years and still participate fully in their roles and other kinds of leadership opportunities.”
A Cleveland native, Rothschild grew up at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and Kent State University, where she earned her undergraduate and master’s degrees. She also headed to the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where she did post-graduate work. She lived in North Carolina for a time in her adulthood and moved back to Cleveland to be near family.
Rothschild and her husband, Barry Rothschild, have three children, Lilly, who is in college at Elon University in North Carolina, and Melissa and Bradley, who are juniors at Solon High School.
Sparking Rothschild’s decision to leave was a reorganization of the administration at Menorah Park following the affiliation, she said.
“What changed was my role at the Menorah Park Foundation was not as strong as I wanted it to be,” said Rothschild, whose last day at Menorah Park was Feb. 10. “And I really came to Metro because of its vision.”
MetroHealth’s mission is “Leading the way to a healthier you and a healthier community through service, teaching, discovery and teamwork,” according to its website. Its vision is, “MetroHealth will be the most admired public health system in the nation, renowned for our innovation, outcomes, service and financial strength.”
Rothschild said she admired the work MetroHealth did during the height of the pandemic, reaching out into the community to serve the underserved.
“Metro went into areas that other people did not,” Rothschild said. “So Metro did testing and vaccinating in group homes and shelters and the county jail and set up a 24/7 hotline for people to ask questions related to COVID.”
Rothschild said she was impressed with a tour she took of MetroHealth Glick Center, which is scheduled to open in October.
“The new building represents much more than a new hospital, but the MetroHealth mission of addressing health care needs throughout the community,” Rothschild said. “I want to be part of that mission. I believe in that mission.”