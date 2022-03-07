A defamation lawsuit filed against the rabbis and synagogues of Cleveland’s Va’ad Harbonim by Akiva Hersh has been settled out of court for undisclosed terms.
“The case resolved to the parties’ respective satisfaction,” Joshua Klarfeld of Ulmer & Berne LLP in Cleveland, who represented three defendants, told the Cleveland Jewish News March 3.
Hersh of Cleveland Heights sued the rabbis and synagogues in the Orthodox movement’s rabbinical council July 11, 2019.
Triggering his lawsuit was the Aug. 13, 2018, reading of a notice about Hersh by rabbis to their congregations.
The four-count lawsuit alleged two counts of defamation on the part of defendants, said their actions placed Hersh in a “false light,” and resulted in “intentional/negligent affliction of emotional distress.”
Hersh sought a judgment greater than $25,000, punitive damages in an amount greater than $25,000, court costs and interests “at an applicable rate,” attorney fees and litigation expenses and other relief, as well as a jury trial.
“Plaintiff (Hersh) claims that statements in the letter are false, defamatory, and suggest he is a sexual predator,” Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg wrote in her Dec. 27, 2019 opinion dismissing the case. “Defendants assert that the letter and statements read from it are truthful, protected opinion, qualifiedly privileged, and not actionable as a matter of law.”
Through his lawyer, Joseph J. Triscaro of Triscaro & Associates LTD of Solon, Hersh appealed Synenberg’s decision to the Eighth District Court of Appeals, which, in a 2-1 split, reversed the decision and sent the case back to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for trial on July 29, 2021.
On Sept. 10, 2021, Klarfeld – on behalf of defendants Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood, Rabbi Naphtali Burnstein and Rabbi Aharon Lebovics – filed a request to appeal the 8th District’s decision to the Ohio Supreme Court.
While that motion was pending, the case resolved.
Triscaro notified the court Jan. 11 of the resolution through a notice of voluntary dismissal with prejudice, meaning the case cannot be retried.
“Plaintiff Akiva Hersh hereby gives notice pursuant to Rule 41(A)(1)(a) of the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure that he hereby voluntarily dismisses, with prejudice, all claims and causes of action that were or could have been brought by him in this action, with each party to bear his or its own court costs and attorneys’ fees,” Triscaro wrote.
Triscaro could not be reached for comment.