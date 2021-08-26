Rabbis and staff of more than eight Northeast Ohio synagogues rushed to get out the word and implement new, and in some cases virtual, High Holy Days service schedules as the COVID-19 Delta variant presented an unexpected setback for large, in-person gatherings.

“The health and safety of our community is paramount,” Rabbi Allison Vann of Suburban-Temple Kol Ami in Beachwood told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 19.

Vann co-signed an Aug. 18 letter with seven other rabbis indicating they were canceling indoor services.

“The Delta variant is incredibly contagious and transmissible,” she said. “The more we can do to keep our community safer, that’s our responsibility. It comes with a lot of grief and sadness. I would have much preferred for us to be together. I miss everyone.”

The statement, also signed by Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood; Rabbi Enid Lader of Beth Israel-The West Temple in Cleveland; Rabbi Stephen Weiss of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike; Rabbi Steve Segar of Kol HaLev in Pepper Pike; Rabbi Joshua Skoff of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike; Rabbi Lauren Werber of Temple B’nai Abraham in Elyria; and Rabbi Jonathan Cohen of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, said it was a decision each of the congregations “reached on their own” and it was “not a decision that any of us take lightly.”

Noting they came to the decision due to the uptick in COVID-19 Delta variant cases in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, the rabbis wrote, “We know that most vaccinated individuals will be protected from severe illness. Still, the risk is very real and very serious,” the statement read. “Of great concern is that those of us who are vaccinated can still contract COVID, have no symptoms and still pass it onto others.”

While many congregations, including Suburban Temple, prepared to flex in case of a rise in COVID-19 cases, the decision was made with a heavy heart by other rabbis as well. Nosanchuk, senior rabbi at Fairmount Temple, said he was hearing from fully vaccinated congregants as early as July that they were contracting COVID-19.

“By mid-July they were telling me, ‘I’ve been fully vaccinated, but I was at a gathering and I got COVID,’” he told the CJN.

Nosanchuk said part of the decision-making process among clergy at Fairmount Temple entailed protecting the community. He said he and others want to be able to look back and be able to say they did what they could to protect the community.

Another hope, he said, was that the decision “might galvanize some more people to get vaccinated.”

Prompting the Aug. 18 letter was a Zoom call by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, which featured two doctors from University Hospitals who spoke about the Delta variant: Dr. Daniel Simon, who is president, chief clinical officer and scientific officer for University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, and Dr. Joan Zoltanski, chief health officer at University Hospitals.

Fairmount Temple is still holding Shabbat services in person and plans to open its religious school in person.

Of large social gatherings indoors, Nosanchuk said, “It’s just too great a risk, and it’s a growing risk right now.”

While Rabbi Noah Leavitt, spiritual leader of Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai in Lyndhurst, was not one of the signers of the Aug. 18 letter, he too decided to hold High Holy Day services in a rented tent, rather than indoors.

“It worked out really well for us last year,” Leavitt told the CJN Aug. 24. “ … There was something powerful (about) davening Neilah with the rain coming down around us,” adding there was a “greater sense of community.”

Leavitt said he discussed the decision with congregants and with other rabbis across denominations.

Rabbi Scott Roland, spiritual leader of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, said he intends to hold services indoors, although he cautioned that decision could still change.

“Right now, our plans are still to be in person, masked and socially distanced,” Roland told the CJN Aug. 24. “That could change as we get closer to Rosh Hashanah, but we are hoping that it will not.”

Roland said his congregation of 250 member units makes it feasible to meet indoors and maintain distance more easily than some larger – and smaller – congregations.

“We will also be livestreaming our services,” for those who are unable or prefer not to meet in person, he said.

Rabbi Matt Eisenberg at Temple Israel Ner Tamid is offering a panoply of ways to attend services – among them in person indoors. His temple recently underwent a $1.2 million renovation and expansion that included a new sanctuary with a state-of-the-art air circulation system, he said.

While most will be masked at High Holy Days, Eisenberg said it will not be a rigid requirement, with seating set aside indoors for a small number of people for whom masking is not feasible. The sanctuary will be set up with about 50% seating capacity, he said.

“We are having services inside and outside, in person and virtually,” Eisenberg told the CJN Aug. 24. “We are doing all of the above.”

Last year, the Mayfield Heights temple held High Holy Days programming outdoors with a giant screen. Since then, the company that made that arrangement possible has gone out of business.

“With the renovation of our sanctuary and the new construction, for the last year we have been doing all sorts of upgrades to the audio and video possibilities,” Eisenberg said.

He said the temple’s sound system will allow congregants to pick up audio on Wi-Fi from anywhere on the campus by cellphone and outdoors underneath a 20-by-40-foot canopy, which will be set up for the High Holy Days. There will also be video screens set up in classrooms for people to watch in smaller numbers if they wish. Services will also be livestreamed, available on Facebook Live and on YouTube, he said.

“We realize everything in life has risk, and we are diligently working to mitigate the risk as much as is possible, along with allowing people to be together,” Eisenberg said. “We’re trying to have that human touch.”