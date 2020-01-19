More than 500 people attended the Yeshiva Derech Hatorah annual dinner Jan. 12 to honor the dedication of Rabbi Tanchum White and Rabbi Shlomo Elbaum, who both retired in June.
Both men were presented with silver etrog boxes made in Israel.
The event took place at Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood.
Aaron Sonnenschein, a parent and member of the school’s board of directors, chaired the evening, which featured an address by J. David Heller, board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, who commended the school for its vital and growing position in the education infrastructure of the Cleveland Jewish community, according to a news release.
The launch of a soft opening of the building campaign to fund renovations of the former Catholic school on Rushton Road in South Euclid that will serve as the school’s campus for boys was shown.
Moish Tohn, executive director of the school, and members of the building committee, Noach Scheinbaum, Yaakov Berger and Meir Hirschmann, were lauded for their patience and hard work, culminating in unanimous approval by the South Euclid planning commission and city council, the release said.
The school’s boys choir performed to cap off the evening.