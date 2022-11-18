Derrick Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns quarterback, has purchased a home in Hunting Valley for $5.4 million on 5.79 acres.
Watson purchased the property under the name Roadrunner Properties of Ohio LLC and financed it with a $3.8 million mortgage from Morgan Stanley that he signed Oct. 31 as manager of Roadrunner Properties.
Watson was back at practice Nov. 16 after serving an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine imposed by the National Football League following 30 lawsuits alleging sexual assault while he was a member of the Houston Texans. He was traded to the Browns and signed a five-year $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns in March.
The SOM Center Road real estate transaction closed Nov. 2. The property had been listed for $6.9 million. Watson purchased the home from Todd Leebow, president and CEO of Majestic Steel in Pepper Pike, who bought the property in 2017 for $4.8 million from Cathy Horton.
Lebow was represented by David Ayers of Young Team of Moreland Hills.
Watson’s agent was Nicole Ward, mother of Browns’ cornerback Denzel Ward, of Chestnut Hill Realty Inc.
The property’s taxable market value on the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website is listed at $4.8 million as of 2021 and taxes were $120,556.20 that year.
The house was built in 2006 and “reimagined” in 2021, according to the Keller Williams real estate listing.
Described as a “spectacular Northeast Ohio estate,” the colonial-style home has 17,241-square-foot home has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a more than 2,800-square-foot fitness center and a “gourmet” kitchen.
It also has a stocked fishing pond, pool, tennis courts, volleyball court and multiple patios, as well as a first-floor master suite with a dressing room and office.
The house has a fourth-floor cigar and tasting room “with access to a terrace and rooftop lookout with sweeping views of the surrounding hills and river valley.”
In addition, the “lower club level” has a 12-seat theater, gaming area, full bar and walkout patio.
A carriage house on the property offers both parking and additional living space.
Ayers made a 2-minute and 42-second video featuring the house and showcasing the efforts of Interior Marketing Group of New York City in staging it.
“Our task was styling out some of the most expensive real estate that has ever transacted in this country,” Ayers said in the video.
“When I first saw the property in Cleveland, I thought, this is gigantic and the furniture is going to be swallowed hole,” Cheryl Eisner, founder and president of Interior Marketing Group, said in the video.
She said her team agreed and attempted to “make the space gorgeous and bring some New York edge to it.”
Previous owners of the property include Paul J. Hummer, Garry B. and Dorothy S. Curtiss and the Curtiss Family Limited Partnership.