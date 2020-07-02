In an economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company has continued publishing both digitally and in print – bolstered by unsolicited support of foundations, individuals, local businesses and governmental support.
Due to the COVID-19, the CJPC’s 56th annual meeting was held virtually June 25. It highlighted efforts of the community, board, staff and Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and Columbus Jewish Publication Company, to continue operations.
David R. Hertz II, CJPC board chair, said journalism is more important than ever and referred to the pandemic’s toll on three Jewish newspapers: the Canadian Jewish News and the United Kingdom’s Jewish News and Jewish Chronicle, the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper founded in 1841. All three newspapers recently closed.
“Words matter,” Hertz said. “Media matters. The work the CJPC does every day matters. It impacts the strength and vibrancy of Ohio’s largest Jewish communities.”
Adelstein spoke of the CJPC’s publications, coverage and events of the year.
“Fortunately, our year in review starts in June of 2019,” he said. “And our success is not measured solely on how the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company has adapted during the past several months of the global pandemic, or our coverage of the pandemic, protests around cities and suburbs throughout the state, or our online traffic surge during this time, or the community outreach in response leading us financially during this time of struggle.
“Fortunately, we’re not being judged solely on the success we’ve demonstrated from a single revenue stream generated by advertising sales in our newspaper and online, foregoing albeit temporarily hopefully, revenue we’re accustomed to enjoying from our magazines, custom publications and our community events.”
Adelstein said the outlook was “quite different” a year ago.
“Our relevance, our responsibility and our strength has been demonstrated and tried during the past 12 months,” he said.
As he did his month-by-month review of major news stories covered, team accomplishments and awards, including the Cleveland Jewish News being named the best newspaper in the state by both the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors and the Press Club of Cleveland, and cjn.org being named best website in Ohio by the Ohio APME, Adelstein also spoke of the company’s strong finish to 2019 in all aspects of the business, including an increase in 2019 circulation from the prior year.
He then turned his attention to 2020.
“Do we really have to?” he asked. “OK, we really do have some incredible stories to tell these past six months.”
In March, cjn.org reached its first month of 500,000 page views and ended the month of June with 892,997. The combined cjn.org and columbusjewishnews.com page views was more than 1 million for the first time in June.
“Breaking News (alerts) in both cities become routine on a daily basis, sometimes multiple times each day to provide up to minute news on the pandemic and in our communities,” he said.
In May, digital revenue topped its single-month record, Adelstein said.
Adelstein said the CJPC will continue to address, “the level of divisiveness throughout our country,” seen in readers’ online comments. “And that’s something our editorial committee will be tasked with as their first initiative in the new board year.”
Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim, governance committee chair, presented the nominating committee report.
“Our goal was to nominate candidates who will be committed to the mission and the success of the company,” she said. “People who have the necessary skills, perspectives and resources, and will provide the board with sufficient representation and diversity in an effort to reflect the Cleveland and Columbus communities as a whole.“
Officers of the board elected to a one-year term were: David R. Hertz II, chair; Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim, Dennis A. Linden, Harvey Siegel, Paul J. Singerman, vice chairs; Susan D. Krantz, treasurer; Lawrence M. Hirsch, assistant treasurer; Loren S. Chylla, secretary; and Aaron Minc, assistant secretary.
Newly elected incoming directors are: Sharon Sobol Jordan, Ethan Karp, Michele Krantz, Adam Miller, Scott Simon and Nancy B. Udelson.
Rabbi Eli Dessler and Chaya Slain completed their terms and Cathleen Bolek and Elad Granot rotated off the board.