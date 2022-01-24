Adapting to weather, health and safety conditions, the Jewish National Fund-USA’s Tu b’Shevat event adjusted to drive-thru only at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood on Jan. 23.
For over 15 years, JNF-USA’s Tu b’Shevat event has seen many iterations from being hosted inside at various synagogues in the community to partnering with the JCC, and in the past two years, to include a drive-thru due to COVID-19.
JNF-USA hoped to give attendees the option to come inside to plant their saplings this year, but with the snow still falling on the weekend, they opted for the drive-thru only as the best option, according to JNF-USA board member Mitch Wasserman.
“We’re so grateful to the JCC for how they’ve given their resources to us and made this really an event that people look forward to sharing with us,” Wasserman told the Cleveland Jewish News at the event.
The event required pre-registration and was prepared to accommodate 150 children as they handed out goodie bags and tree saplings, said Rob Singer, a JNF-USA board member.
Eighty people came through on the day of the event and JNF-USA is arranging for those who could not make it to pick up their bags during the week.
“We just didn’t expect to have the number of people that we had in light of the weather conditions,” Wasserman said. “But the number of volunteers that showed up was fantastic, we were prepared for that, and we gave out a number of saplings and goodie bags.”
He said there were about 15 volunteers who helped throughout the day to hand out bags holding JNF-USA teddy bears, Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream coupons, snacks, arts and crafts, and informative packets on JNF-USA, Tu b’Shevat and Shmita, as well as a pot, soil and tree sapling.
“We’re thrilled that we have such a committed team of board members,” said Rebecca Bar-Shain, Northern Ohio JNF-USA president. “And we’re excited to share the good work that JNF does throughout Israel.”