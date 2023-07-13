Destination Cleveland is planning to brighten up Cleveland’s Public Square with a new lighting installation next spring.
David Gilbert, CEO of Destination Cleveland and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, told the Cleveland Jewish News the lighting project is something his team has been considering for about five years.
“In some board trips in some other cities, (I’ve) seen what lighting can do to really make great places and great spaces more desirable to be a part of after dark,” said Gilbert, a congregant of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike.
Gilbert said Destination Cleveland has garnered inspiration from international cities like Brussels, Belgium and Montreal in Quebec, Canada, and stateside like Indianapolis, Ind. The lighting will have its main components in Public Square and along Euclid Avenue from Public Square to Playhouse Square, and could extend north to Mall C, a park in downtown Cleveland, he explained.
The main designer of the project is Vincent Lighting, and the lighting types are planned to be color-wash floodlights, spotlights and gobos, which are objects placed inside or in front of a light source to control the shape of the emitted light and its shadow.
“There are so many different ways you can go,” Gilbert said. “We could spend millions of dollars on one building if you do projection mapping and extraordinarily high-resolution shows, if you will. That’s not what we’re doing. We really wanted to use the buildings themselves ... (to) really highlight the architecture of the buildings, and also to be able to get the biggest bang for the buck for what we’re trying to achieve in as broad a place as possible.”
Gilbert said the cost of the installation is about $7 million, and Destination Cleveland is funding $3.25 million of that amount. The City of Cleveland has committed $1 million, and the remainder is being raised from public and private civic organizations.
On July 12, Destination Cleveland hosted an evening event in Public Square with a 20-minute lighting demonstration. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb spoke at the event.
Nora Igelnik is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Intern.