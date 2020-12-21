Cleveland sign Tremont
Destination Cleveland has compiled a holiday staycation guide for locals planning to stay home for the holidays.

The agency tasked with promoting the region to visitors recommends escaping home with a night or two at a local hotel or inn to rest and recharge.

Here are some options for a family-friendly getaway:

• InterContinental Cleveland’s holiday cheer package includes a do it yourself holiday cookie kit, a carafe of hot chocolate to wash it all down and a complimentary in-room movie

• DoubleTree by Hilton Cleveland Downtown is offering an overnight stay for up to four guests, free parking and a $25 gas card

• Drury Plaza Hotel Cleveland Downtown is treating guests to free hot breakfast and its signature 5:30 pm Kickback of dinnertime snacks and beverages.

Here are some more luxurious options:

• Metropolitan at the 9 is offering complimentary breakfast or room service up to $30 from Adega with every Friday and Saturday reservation

• Ritz-Carlton Cleveland is offering its staycation package, which includes 20% savings on food and beverages, complimentary valet parking and late checkout

• Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Center is offering an experience romance package including a luxurious guest room, a bottle of champagne at the Greatroom and breakfast for two at the Greatroom.

Here are some options for those looking to soak in Cleveland’s city views:

• Kimpton Schofield Hotel is offering a complimentary bottle of wine

• Hilton Cleveland Downtown has sweeping views of the waterfront and city center; and the Westin Cleveland Downtown is offering up to 50% off Sunday night’s room rate when guests arrive Friday or Saturday.

Here are some options for those looking for a more intimate staycation:

• Clifford House in Ohio City offers classic amenities made modern and homemade breakfast from owner Jim Miner

• J. Palen House in Ohio City offers guests a private entrance as well as touchless arrival

• University Circle Bed & Breakfast near Case Western Reserve University is simple, and according to Destination Cleveland’s media release, iconic.

To learn more about Destination Cleveland or area attractions and activities, visit thisiscleveland.com.

