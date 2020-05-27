Destination Cleveland announced an initiative to lead the region out of the initial phase of the COVID-19 crisis.
“Since pivoting our organizations work in late March, really due to the immediate loss of our primary funding revenue and obviously a different state of the world, our priority has been readiness to gear back up,” David Gilbert, president and CEO of Destination Cleveland, said in a May 27 press conference hosted on Zoom.
Gilbert said the destination marketing and management organization spent about six weeks collaborating with partner organizations to create its new “Undefeated” campaign, which seeks to motivate business owners and locals to help advance the region as it reopens.
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said he was proud to work alongside Destination Cleveland in its effort.
“The county’s committed to helping our businesses and residents as our economy reopens and we believe this program does just that,” Budish said.
The campaign has three phases: “Responsibly Reopen and Commit,” which will be held online throughout June; “Rediscover and Reconnect,” which is estimated to start in July; and “Remind and Recover,” which will likely begin in August.
Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson described the hospitality industry as “one of the backbone industries for Cleveland as began to thrive and prosper.”
“COVID-19 has undermined that, but in order to bring it back, it does require that certain activities begin that will require social contact,” Jackson said. “The governor has been very responsive and responsible in our gradual opening of the economy. Our focus in Cleveland is, ‘How do we do it right?’ Not only in terms of the business side but how do we do it right in terms of preventing spread or creating a new spike in terms of the (pandemic).”