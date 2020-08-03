Destination Cleveland announced Aug. 3 “Rediscover CLE,” an integrated marketing campaign to encourage residents to responsibly explore the area and patronize the more than 300 restaurants, attractions, hotels and other businesses and organizations that have signed up for the organization’s “Clean Committed” program.
Destination Cleveland is the destination marketing and management organization for Cuyahoga County.
“We know there are many factors Destination Cleveland cannot control in the current environment that contribute to residents’ interest in and comfort level to get out and explore,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO of Destination Cleveland, in a news release. “What we can do is help in the most responsible way possible: by providing ideas and motivation to our fellow Clevelanders as well as a program for business owners that signifies to residents and visitors that health, cleanliness and safe practices are a top concern. We’re excited to see how Clevelanders rediscover the region and encourage them to post photos using #ThisisCLE to illustrate how they’re supporting local businesses and attractions.”
The campaign is the second phase of the Destination Cleveland’s effort to help the region’s economy responsibly reopen.
Phase one was the launch of Clean Committed, a program developed in partnership with Cleveland Clinic, The MetroHealth System, University Hospitals, the Cuyahoga County Department of Health, city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County asking hospitality- and tourism-related business owners to agree to using a standard set of cleanliness and safe operating practices.
Rediscover CLE advertising will appear on digital, out-of-home and broadcast media properties as well as in select print publications.
Residents can use many new informational and inspirational pieces from Destination Cleveland to reacquaint themselves with the attractions, experiences and dining options available, including a resident guide and an app.
The resident guide is a 20-page guide, available in print and online, filled with information and ideas for Clevelanders who want to responsibly rediscover the exciting and interesting places. Distribution of the printed guides will begin in early August and is expected to include placement at local retailers, lifestyle centers, coffee shops, and restaurants. The Cleveland Visitors Center will carry the publication when it reopens for business, which is estimated sometime in the fall.
More Passports in the Destination Cleveland App will help Clevelanders organize plans. New passports will be available in the Destination Cleveland app, launching at different times throughout August. Clevelanders are encouraged to get to know more of the area through the initial new passport themes: urban outdoors, iconic sights, free in CLE, and arts and culture. The app can be downloaded for free in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
Additionally, new exploration itineraries, including Bike Cleveland and River Adventures, will be posted on ThisisCleveland.com. Residents are encouraged to check the website throughout August for new exploration inspiration.