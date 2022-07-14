Steve Dettelbach, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio from 2006 to 2016 and a partner at BakerHostetler in Cleveland, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on July 12 to run the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The Senate vote, which was 48-46, makes Dettlebach the agency’s first confirmed director since 2015. He was backed by every Democrat who voted, and two Republicans, Senators Rob Portman of Cincinnati and Susan Collins of Maine, who also voted to advance his nomination and last month voted to discharge him from the Senate panel. He was officially nominated for the role by President Joe Biden on April 11 during a live ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Biden, who is making his first visit as president to the Middle East this week, previously nominated gun-control advocate David Chipman for the role in 2021, but withdrew the nomination after it stalled for months because of opposition from both Republicans and Democrats in the Senate.
Dettelbach’s confirmation follows the president signing a far-reaching gun control measure into law last month.
Dettelbach, 57, lives in Solon. He and his wife, Karil Bialostosky, attend Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike with their children, Allie and David, who attended the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood. Dettelbach was also recognized as a member of the Cleveland Jewish News’ 2016 class of 18 Difference Makers. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Mass. The 1984 graduate of Hawken School in Chester Township earned a bachelor’s degree in 1988 from Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H.
In addition to being a former federal prosecutor and U.S. Attorney in Ohio, he also worked in several other positions in the U.S. Justice Department and was involved in the prosecution of a man who firebombed an Ohio courthouse. He also served as the chairman of the civil rights subcommittee as part of the attorney general’s advisory committee under former Attorney Generals Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch.
Before the vote, Ohio’s Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Cleveland said there was no better person for the role.
“A son of Ohio, a career public servant, with the experience and the record to combat violent crime and keep Americans safe,” Brown said. “I can think of no better way to support law enforcement, to reject hate and to keep Americans safe from violent crime than for the Senate to confirm Steve Dettelbach as ATF director.”
His appointment was lauded by other political figures, including Biden.
“The Senate just took an important, bipartisan step by confirming Steve Dettelbach, an extraordinarily qualified and decorated career prosecutor with strong support across the law enforcement community, to be the first permanent head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in over seven years,” Biden said in a statement after the vote. “I thank the Senate for their support. And it is my hope that we can continue working together to keep Americans safe – especially our children – from mass shootings like those in Uvalde, Buffalo and Highland Park, as well as the daily acts of gun violence that don’t make national headlines.”
John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun violence prevention group funded by former Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg of New York, also applauded the confirmation.
“Steve Dettelbach’s bipartisan confirmation vote is a watershed victory for the gun safety movement and further proof that the Senate logjam around this life-or-death issue is finally breaking,” he said.
Dettelbach’s nomination had been opposed by gun rights groups, including Gun Owners of America, which wrote a letter July 12 to Senate leaders urging them to vote against him.
According to The Associated Press, both Republican and Democratic administrations have failed to get nominees for the ATF position confirmed since the director’s position was made confirmable in 2006. Since then, only one nominee, former U.S. Attorney B. Todd Jones, has been confirmed. He made it through the Senate in 2013 after a six-month confirmation process. He was acting director when former President Barack Obama nominated him in January 2013.
Earlier this year, the Biden administration removed the agency’s acting director, Marvin Richardson, from his position and replaced him with the U.S. attorney from Arizona, Gary Restanio.