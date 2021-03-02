Steve Dettelbach, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio from 2009 to 2016 and a partner at BakerHostetler in Cleveland, announced his intent to apply for the role again on Feb. 25.
In a March 2 interview with the Cleveland Jewish News, Dettelbach said his intent to apply stems from his experience serving in the role under the Obama administration. Currently preparing the application, he plans to submit it when the due date arrives in a few weeks.
“It was the greatest privilege of my career and it is a fantastic office of great public servants and the issues are so important to the future of the people of northern Ohio,” said Dettelbach, 55, of Solon. “The privilege of having the opportunity to do that again is just something I would be so honored to have, if possible. I get even more excited about the opportunity to serve as U.S. Attorney than I was before, for a lot has happened since I left in 2016. And not all of it has been good for the public or the Department of Justice. So, there is a lot of work to do. I feel like I would be able to hit the ground at a sprint on day one and tackle those issues.”
Building off his previous successes in the role, which range from securing bilingual ballots for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties, police reform in Cleveland, confronting the opioid and heroin crisis, cybercrime and combating terrorism and anti-Semitism, Dettelbach said his motivation ties into his Jewish faith. He attends Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike with his wife and two children, who are both graduates of the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood.
“These issues are front and center and are dangerous and serious, so there is no time to waste,” Dettelbach said. “As difficult and challenging the legal issues are, the thing that makes me want to do it is something I feel intensely personally – the idea of tikkun olam. Whether you’re fixing the world one person or case at a time, the idea of using the law to make our society better, more equal, safe and fair, are things that speak to me and have throughout the entirety of my career.”
U.S. Attorneys are appointed by the president, with the Senate’s advice and consent, and serve at the direction of the U.S. Attorney General.