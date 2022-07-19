Bracken County Republicans in Kentucky shut down its Facebook page and launched an investigation after someone reposted a white supremacist’s statement that called newly confirmed federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Director Steven Dettelbach a member of the “Jewish junta.”
The post caused a stir throughout the Kentucky Jewish community and beyond.
Dettelbach, 57 and a Solon resident, was U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio from 2006 to 2016 and a partner at BakerHostetler in Cleveland. He was confirmed July 12 by a 48-46 vote in the U.S. Senate.
He issued a statement about the post through a spokeswoman by email to the Cleveland Jewish News on July 19.
“Freedom of religion is central to our national identity,” Dettelbach wrote. “This kind of hateful rhetoric is, sadly, part of a broader increase in antisemitism and other forms of extremism. It targets not just me, but also seeks to hurt ordinary and often vulnerable American families and children. We need to call it out for what it is – bigotry that goes against the basic ideals of the United States of America.”
Sara Scheinbach, senior associate regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland, confirmed that the post was first placed on messaging app Telegram July 14 by white supremacist Joseph Jordan, also known as Eric Striker, a day before the same post appeared on the Bracken County Republicans’ Facebook page July 15.
She said Jordan has written for a number of white supremacist sites, including the neo-Nazi Daily Stormer.
“The term ‘junta’ refers to an illegitimate regime that has seized power by force,” Scheinbach told the CJN July 18. “It plays off several classic antisemitic tropes: one, that Jews are power hungry; two, that Jews have seized control by force, violence, or unjust plots or schemes; and three, that Jews have a secret, ‘Jewish interest,’ and that they place Jewish interest over non-Jewish interests. It’s an antisemitic myth that’s dangerous. It promotes untrue stereotypes about Jews that further threaten Jewish safety and lives. … ADL has been tracking antisemitic incidents since 1979, and last year, was the highest year on record. So we know that antisemitism is on the rise and antisemitic rhetoric should never ever be used by political parties. They should be calling it out, not amplifying it.”
A Bracken County Republican Party social media post attacked ATF Director Steve Dettelbach for his Jewish identity. There is no place in our communities for antisemitism. https://t.co/wBzOqef994— ADL Cleveland (@ADL_Cleveland) July 15, 2022
Lee C. Shapiro, regional director of AJC Cleveland, denounced the post as well.
“Words matter. The term ‘junta’ was carefully chosen by whoever wrote this offensive post.,” she wrote in a July 18 email to the CJN. “To imply that Jews are plotting to violently overthrow our government feeds into antisemitic tropes that are becoming all too common in our society. While the Bracken County Republicans may have denounced the post, it must be more diligent to ensure posts under their name are properly vetted and that those who embrace such toxic ideologies have no home in their county’s Republican Party.”
Karin Kirkendol, president of the Bracken County Republicans, posted a statement on the Bracken County Republicans’ Facebook page July 16, which read, “Earlier today I was made aware of an inappropriate post on the Bracken County GOP Facebook page. That post does not represent the values of the Bracken County Republican Party. It was incredibly insensitive. We will investigate how this occurred and we commit to tighter oversight of our social media going forward.”
In Kentucky, Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, who is chairman of the Kentucky Jewish Council, immediately denounced the post and said he was dissatisfied with the apology.
Litvin learned of the ‘Jewish junta’ post from a leader of the Republican party in Kentucky, he told the CJN July 18.
“Before I had concerns, they let me know they were addressing it,” he said.
Litvin, whose organization lobbies for Jews in Kentucky, said he also received calls from Jews concerned about the post as well as reporters, including a reporter from the Louisville Courier-Journal, who broke the story.
He said the Kentucky political stage has been the forum of a rising tide of antisemitism in the past six months: first with the attempted assassination of Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in February, then with rhetoric that would have provided a religious exception to Jews regarding a proposed abortion bill on the state legislative floor, and most recently in campaign flyers targeting Kentucky state House candidate Daniel Grossberg, which included language that said, “Don’t let them steal the election.”
He said there has been antisemitic rhetoric among both Democrats and Republicans.
Litvin said he spoke with Kirkendol July 18.
“She was incredibly hurt that these ideas would be ascribed to her,” Litvin said. “She confessed she wasn’t even sure of all the entire meaning in the beginning … and she was horrified by it.”
Litvin explained that the post had clearly been cut and pasted into the Facebook feed and offered to educate the Bracken County Republicans about antisemitism.
“We all have a vested interest in every voice being uplifted and every voice being heard,” he said. “So fighting racism is not only an issue of the community being affected. It's an issue for all of us. Fighting antisemitism is not only an issue of the Jewish community, it’s an interest for all of us.”
The Republican Party of Kentucky issued a brief statement following the post.
“We condemn the language in the original post and want to make it clear: It does not represent the values or ideals of the Republican Party of Kentucky,” Sean Southard, director of communications for the Republican Party of Kentucky, wrote in the statement, which was also emailed to the CJN July 18.
Kirkendol told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that some members of the Bracken County Republican Party are Jewish.
Matt Lehman is running for the Fourth U.S. Congressional District in Kentucky as a Democrat. That district includes Bracken County, which borders the Ohio River and is about 45 miles from Cincinnati.
Lehman told the CJN July 19 that the issue of antisemitism has been on his radar during his campaign.
“This isn’t like a nuanced issue,” Lehman said. “I mean this is extremist language. It hearkens back to the type of language used by the America First fascists 100 years ago, what you see from European right-wing groups, and it’s just not acceptable.”
Lehman, who graduated from Catholic schools, posted a statement decrying the post as well.
“Reasonable Kentuckians of all political persuasions have no patience for antisemitism or attacking anyone based on their background or religion,” Lehman’s July 16 statement reads. “When we disagree on politics, we challenge each other’s ideas, not our identity.”
Lehman’s statement pointed out that his opponent, U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, is “a man who has encouraged intolerance and bigotry. In May, he was the only member of Congress – the only one – to vote against a resolution condemning rising antisemitism.
“That wasn’t an isolated incident, either,” Lehman wrote. “In March, he was one of three people in Congress to vote against the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act that finally made lynching a federal crime. One of three.”
Sara Klein Wagner, president and CEO of Jewish Federation of Louisville & Trager Family JCC, said she had contacted Kirkendol as well about the Facebook post.
“It’s important to find out how it got up there because it’s such a dangerous message,” she told the CJN July 18. She also said she offered education to the Bracken County Republicans.
In addition, she emailed a statement to the CJN.
“While we are glad the antisemitic statement posted on the Bracken County Republican (Facebook) page was taken down quickly, that should not make this issue just go away,” Wagner wrote. “Who had the access to post on the page? Will there be accountability. Words matter and actions matter. This is not the first antisemitic statement from (Kentucky) state Republicans this year. The party needs to publicly state these incidents do not represent what they stand for and those who disagree should not be welcome.”
Dettelbach, and his wife, Karil Bialostosky, attend Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike with their children, Allie and David, who attended the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood.
Dettelbach was also recognized as a member of the Cleveland Jewish News’ 2016 class of 18 Difference Makers. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Mass. The 1984 graduate of Hawken School in Chester Township earned a bachelor’s degree in 1988 from Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H.