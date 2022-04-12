Steve Dettelbach, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio from 2009 to 2016 and a partner at BakerHostetler in Cleveland, was nominated by President Joe Biden to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on April 11 during a nomination ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Dettelbach, who lives in Solon and is a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, attended the ceremony with his wife, Karil Bialostosky, and children, Allie and David, who attended the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood.
At the ceremony, Dettelbach thanked his family for its support, but also thanked the men and women of the ATF.
“I started as a career prosecutor back in 1992 and I have spent three decades watching and admiring agents and staff at the ATF along with its federal, state and local law enforcement partners,” he said. “They work tirelessly and courageously to protect the American people.”
Dettelbach acknowledged the difficulties that law enforcement agents face every day and that “no agency is perfect,” but that the ATF, and the public they protect, “deserve better support from us.”
“I’ve seen firsthand the work so many of the ATF do to protect us from violence,” he said. “They’re dedicated, professional and they’re effective. They don’t write the laws. Their mission every day is to go out and enforce those laws, and protect the public from a wide range of threats.”
While serving as U.S. attorney under the Obama administration, Dettelbach recalled collaborating with the ATF and Cleveland police to investigate and bring a case involving the “deadliest home arson in Cleveland history” that killed nine people, including eight children. He also recalled partnering with the ATF during that time to first find, and then bring to justice, an individual who drove from Indiana to outside of Toledo to torch the largest mosque in Ohio. Lastly, he spoke about partnering with the ATF “for decades” in its fight against gun violence.
“I have seen the ATF work with other law enforcement to make so many of our communities safer,” he said. “As we emerge from this pandemic, we’ve got to recognize that many Americans still face fear and isolation. Not because of a virus, but because of an epidemic of firearms violence. It is not a new problem, and it has many causes. That is why it is going to take an all-hands-on-deck partnership approach to address that issue. And the ATF will be there.”
Should he be confirmed for the position, Dettelbach promised to support the men and women of the ATF, and to do “everything in our power to protect the people of this nation every single day.”
Several Jewish agencies released statements in support of the nomination.
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood said in an April 11 statement that while Jewish and other ethic, racial and religious communities face increasingly “hate-fueled attacks,” that it is critical for the ATF’s director to have “a proven track record in effectively thwarting the efforts of those who seek to inflict violence and terror among fellow Americans.”
“Mr. Dettelbach is that individual,” the statement read. “Among his many accomplishments as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, were the successful prosecution of people engaged in threatening and attacking mosques, churches, and Jewish organizations throughout the area. We urge the Senate to confirm Mr. Dettelbach for this important position with due speed.”
The Jewish Federation & Foundation of Greater Toledo shared similar sentiments on its Instagram page.
Howie Beigelman, executive director of Ohio Jewish Communities in Columbus, said in an April 11 statement that, “As communities like ours face an ever-widening circle of threats, we look to collaborate more than ever with federal, state, and local law enforcement. In our national fight against extremism and terrorism, the ATF has several critical roles including as the lead federal agency tasked with responding to arson at houses of worship. Steve Dettelbach’s history of partnership with our community and his record in taking on extremists is decades long. He can, from day one, make the most of opportunities where ATF can partner with others. And community outreach and stakeholder engagement is in his blood. We look forward to working with him again once confirmed.”
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, also released a statement on April 11 applauding Biden’s nomination.
“Steve Dettelbach is an experienced public servant who served Ohio as US Attorney with honor and integrity,” Brown said in the statement. “He has demonstrated a strong commitment to justice, inclusive leadership, and to strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the community. He would serve our nation well as ATF director.”
Biden previously nominated gun-control advocate David Chipman for the role in 2021, but had to withdraw the nomination after it stalled for months because of opposition from both Republicans and Democrats in the senate.
According to The Associated Press, both Republican and Democratic administrations have failed to get nominees for the ATF position since the director’s position was made confirmable in 2006. Since then, only one nominee, former U.S. Attorney B. Todd Jones has been confirmed. He made it through the Senate in 2013 after a six-month confirmation process. He was acting director when former President Barack Obama nominated him in January 2013.
No timetable was given for the confirmation process.