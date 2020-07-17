The landscape of Pepper Pike could be changing, but one thing is for certain: a potential rezoning issue is putting the developer and the city on one side and those who oppose development on the other.
About 73 acres out of nearly 95 acres near Landerwood Circle are primed for development. Beech Brook owns 68 acres and intends to sell them, which is causing conflict in the community.
Beech Brook, a social services organization founded in Cleveland in 1852, plans to sell the property to Axiom Development in Beachwood, headed by principal Bryan Stone. Axiom wants to place an issue on the Nov. 3 ballot to rezone the land, allowing for 85 single-family homes south of the creek, as well as 28 single homes and some townhomes north of the creek in neighborhoods complete with sidewalks and parks. Plans also call for a mixed-use area with 40,000 square feet of retail space.
New Directions owns 3.5 acres and a property marketed by Steve Passov of the Passov Group is on 1.87 acres, bringing the total to be rezoned to 73.17 acres. The remaining 23 acres is not part of this development.
Looking to protect services in sale
Beech Brook President and CEO Tom Royer said the sale of its land will help keep the organization’s legacy alive.
“In 2016, we closed only our residential treatment program, which served about 45 children and teens, to focus on our community and school-based programs,” Royer said. “Since closing our residential program, we no longer need, nor can we afford to maintain, this large property. But, we are obligated to do what is best for our community’s most vulnerable children and families. Thus, (we landed on) the decision to sell the land and use the proceeds to support our mission.”
Currently, the 225 staff members serve more than 14,000 children and families through more than 40 programs, partnerships with 96 schools and the Beech Brook Family Center located in Cleveland.
“Our responsibility is to do what is best for Beech Brook and those we serve,” Royer said. “We have survived 168 years by continually evolving to meet the needs of children and families through different times. Sometimes, that means we must make difficult decisions, such as leaving our campus home of nearly 100 years. But, we must continue to look to the future so that we can carry on this sacred trust, as all of our predecessors have done since 1852.”
Options for redevelopment
The property is listed as a U-2 designation for institutional zoning. To develop the property, it needs to be a U-2 overlay designation – allowing for offices, residences and small shops. Though the plan isn’t fully conceptualized yet as rezoning needs to go through first, Stone said Axiom is looking to build 85 single-family homes south of the creek, as well as 28 single homes and some townhomes north of the creek in neighborhoods complete with sidewalks and parks. Along with the housing, there will be a mixed-use area, with capped retail space at 40,000-square feet.
“Before the pandemic, I had one-on-one conversations to get additional feedback, and people were really interested in the commercial areas being isolated to areas that make sense within the property itself,” said Stone, who lives in Pepper Pike. “Reflecting on that request, we changed the proposed ordinance and project to completely remove the planned multi-family units and reduce the mixed-use area to a smaller part. The planning commission reduced the maximum square footage to any individual retailer to 8,000-square feet, which also limits the types of retailers able to move in.”
The reason behind changing the landscape of the Beech Brook property ultimately lies in a general shift in real estate development.
“If you look at Northeast Ohio specifically, for the second half of the century, we’ve done great investing in and making our suburbs really compelling places to be and live in,” Stone said. “These are traditional bedroom communities, and what we’re seeing more and more of is a shift to a walkable lifestyle that you just can’t get in a traditional bedroom community. I believe neighborhoods are what make people’s lives better. What we’re proposing here is nothing new. It aligns with the recurrence of more traditional urban patterns. In regards to the Beech Brook property, it’s the only property that makes sense for that idea. Currently, this property is just a big gap, making the community disjointed.”
Concerns over development vary
As Axiom adjusts and changes its plan should the rezoning get on the ballot in November, there are still dissenting voices throughout the community – represented by signs against the project dotting the neighborhood around the land.
Manny and Judi Naft, who live on SOM Center Road, created a political action committee, Say No To Rezone, after hearing the news about the potential rezoning of the property in May 2019. According to the Nafts, the PAC has about 300 people subscribed to its email list.
In creating their PAC, the Nafts said their main focus was making sure the community was informed of the conversations surrounding the project. Though updates were posted on the city’s planning and zoning committee’s home page, the couple had concerns about updates not being emailed as well.
“We read something in the newspaper about it,” Judi Naft said. “We were very surprised because although it had been a city issue for several months at that time, we had no idea about it. We had heard nothing about it from the city about possibly rezoning the area before then.”
Previous meetings took place beginning in February 2019, with meetings held throughout the summer and into October last year. Following an open house in January 2020, another meeting was set to be held to discuss the rezoning and development in February, but it was postponed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that in-person meeting has yet to be rescheduled. A public meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. July 29 via Zoom to further discuss the rezoning process, as well as the potential for ballot placement. To join the meeting, visit bit.ly/2WgeRdt.
Another argument against the development, according to the PAC, is the land could be used for something better, especially since the city has retail areas and developments nearby, it says.
“We feel there are better alternatives and have suggested turning it into a park almost like the Acacia Country Club, where a land conservancy bought the land and turned it over to the (Cleveland) Metroparks,” Manny Naft said.
Manny Naft said there are better alternatives and believes the development could change the character of Pepper Pike as a whole.
“This development is exactly the opposite of why people move here to Pepper Pike,” he said. “There are way better options available, but through the process, we feel like that hasn’t been discussed at all. How can any city officials really consider voting on this, or even going to the voters without knowing exactly what we will need for this? How many more police and fire department officials will we need, as well as other infrastructure questions?
“And the proposal is not going to be environmentally friendly, in our opinion. We believe the environment is under attack here. ... We don’t need it.”
City willing to explore plans
In its current existence, the Beech Brook property stands to be developed regardless of who works on the project due to its zoning. Though there are many factors to consider before approving a plan should it be rezoned, Pepper Pike Mayor Richard Bain said a development plan stands to positively impact the city as a whole.
“If the property is to be developed, I think multi-use is a reasonable and a good method to do so,” he said. “There are aspects that are good and of course aspects that need to be improved. But I think as so far as this location in the city, if we’re going to have a multi-use district, it is certainly a suitable location for a mixed-use development. The city does not exist solely as a residential community. As beautiful as our homes are, the economic well-being of the city is sustained by the healthy mix of residential and commercial.”
Recognizing that Pepper Pike might be in good financial standing now, Bain added securing potential developments like what Axiom has proposed help also secure the city’s financial future.
“We have worked very hard to manage our finances and spending over the last few years that I’ve been in office, and we’ve done a very good job in managing our resources,” Bain said. “It’s important to not just look at how things are today but more so about what things will look like 15 years from now. A monoculture is a very unstable ecosystem. So, diversity and growth in the city provide an economic future for the city. And that is why, conceptually, I think it is a good way of going forward with this project.”
Bain stressed the importance of knowing this will be a process.
“What is really important is to remember that this is a rezoning initiative, this is not the development plan,” he said. “And I try to emphasize that to people, and I think a lot of the objections relate to the development plan and not necessarily the rezoning. There is not really a development plan yet. People would be voting on the overlay district designation – so I think it is very important for people to focus on the zoning itself, not the development.”
Looking ahead to elections
As the November elections approach, Axiom Development has been petitioning to get the rezoning on the ballot. Should it succeed, there is a general hope on both sides that the community will keep informed about the project despite their opinions.
“We’re going to see this through as far as we can to protect this property,” Judi Naft said. “We will strongly oppose it if it is on the ballot and will step up our efforts. If it is voted down, then I see our next move going back to possible land conservancies to obtain the property.”
Axiom would need 368 valid signatures, an equivalent of 10% of the city’s voters who voted in the last election, to get the issue on the ballot by the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Aug. 5 filing deadline. Stone said he has 470 signatures, but signatures must be verified by the Board of Elections.
“What I really want to emphasize is if you look at the proposed ordinance itself, the rezoning is only the first part of the project,” Stone said. “I think our job before November elections is to have as many conversations as we can and correct any misinformation. The devil is in the details here. So, it is our job to educate people on what the project is and what it isn’t. All we’re asking is to get it on the ballot.”