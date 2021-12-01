In light of a rising tide of antisemitism on college campuses, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has written a letter to college and university presidents urging them to take action to protect Jewish students.
DeWine’s letter, dated Nov. 30, was timed to coincide with the eight days of Chanukah.
“No student should be afraid on a college or university campus – especially because of their race or religion,” DeWine wrote. “Sadly, for too many of our Jewish students today that is the case. Cases of antisemitic and anti-Israel sentiments have been reported on our campuses here in Ohio and nationally. ... It’s not only students who are risk of facing hate and harassment, but it is also faculty and staff.”
James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland, said Hillel and ADL together have documented rising antisemitism on college campuses across the country in a survey that found that 32% of Jewish students experienced antisemitism directed at them, and 79% reported that it happened to them more than once during the last academic year. Altogether, there were 244 antisemitic incidents on North American college and university campuses in the 2020-2021 academic year, said Pasch, a rise from 181 documented in the previous year.
He urged students to report incidents of antisemitism through its web portal at reportcampushate.org.
“I am glad that the governor is reaching out to all the university and college presidents across the state of Ohio to say that antisemitism and anti-Israeli activity has no place on college campuses,” Pasch told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 1. “And asking them to take action and to ensure that campuses are providing a heat free environment for all students, regardless of their background.”
DeWine said his administration would be working closely with Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner, “our Jewish partners, and each of you in the days and weeks ahead” to develop “comprehensive action items to collectively confront the issue.”
He called on the presidents to reach out to campus Jewish communities as well as Jewish communities off campus to ensure a safe environment for Jewish students, faculty and staff.
He asked the presidents to direct their campus public safety directors to work with the Jewish community and state law enforcement “to ensure services and other celebrations are safe and uninterrupted.”
He asked for their “personal commitment to this issue” and that they speak out against antisemitism.
“Together we must strive to create a culture on our campuses that does not tolerate antisemitic and anti-Israel sentiments or any other type of discrimination.”