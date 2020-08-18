Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced fall sports can go forward as planned.
The announcement comes as DeWine prepares to issue an order regarding youth sports – both contact and non-contact – that are under the Ohio High School Athletic Association and other leagues.
As part of the order, schools and leagues will have the ability to delay fall sports to the spring season.
Spectators will be limited to those who are close to the student athlete. DeWine said it will be the school’s responsibility to regulate spectators.
“These are tough calls,” DeWine said. “Play contact sports now, play them in the spring, don’t play them – these are all tough decisions. There’s not necessarily a right and a wrong answer, we just ask everyone to weigh everything.”
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said if athletes or teams do not follow the guidelines that come out, it could result in a forfeit or disqualification from competitions in the season.
Site inspectors will be present at competitions to ensure rules are being followed.
“Much like the sport you play, your success is going to be based on how well you execute the game plan,” he said. “Athletes, coaches and families are going to have to demonstrate the discipline, to follow the rules so that they can protect themselves and their teammates and control, if not stop, the spread of the virus.”
The health of the community will affect how student athletes are able to compete, according to one sports medicine doctor.
Dr. James Borchers, professor at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said he would send his high school aged children to sports if it seemed like the community had the virus under control.
Factors included infectivity rate and the ability a community has to test.
“You have to take into account what’s going on in your local community and what’s going on in your extended community,” he said during a press conference Aug. 18. “I think that’s why it’s so incumbent on all of us to do the best we can to prevent as much spread as possible.”
However, he said he would have hesitations if the infectivity rate was high in his community.
If a student does test positive for the virus, Borchers said they should meet with their doctor before returning to activity and be aware of symptoms.
State Sen. Tina Maharath announced she and her family have tested positive for COVID-19
She explained on Twitter that two of her family members have been hospitalized and her sister-in-law died.
“We DESPERATELY need you to wear your masks and stay at home if you’re sick. Our SIL is gone,” she tweeted.
My family and I have tested positive for #COVID19— Tina Maharath (@TinaMaharath) August 17, 2020
Sharing this info now because 2 of them have been hospitalized and by the grace of god, a Caucasian man can interpret for us
We DESPERATELY need you to wear your masks and stay at home if you’re sick. Our SIL is gone
She represents Ohio Senate District 3, which includes New Albany, Gahanna and Westerville.
Ohio has 109,923 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,871 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Aug. 18.
The number of reported cases increased by 861 from Aug. 17.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,863,180. The new daily percent positive cases 3.8%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 4.5%, according to data from Aug. 16.
The seven-day moving average of positive cases has been decreasing since mid-July when it was 6.5%.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported 39 new deaths Aug. 17. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 12,436 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,805 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 89,068 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 14,487 of the cases, 2,291 hospitalizations and 541 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.