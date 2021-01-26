Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the conditions the state must reach to roll back the statewide curfew currently in place.
If Ohio can keep the total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized below 3,500 patients for seven straight days, the curfew will be adjusted to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for two weeks, DeWine said during a Jan. 26 press conference. Currently the curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and is set to expire this weekend.
If the state can reduce the number of COVID-19 patients below 3,000 for seven straight days, the curfew would be pushed back to midnight to 5 a.m.
The curfew would be lifted if the number of COVID-19 patients remained below 2,500 for seven straight days.
If the numbers go back up, DeWine said he would change the hours of the curfew back to 10 p.m.
While the state is currently seeing an improvement to case numbers, the governor warned that the new variant of the virus has the potential to become the dominant strain in the state.
“We must keep practicing safety protocols,” he said. “Our case numbers are improving because of what you are doing and what you're not doing. More people are wearing masks. Please continue wearing masks.”
As Ohio faces a scarcity of the coronavirus vaccine, DeWine said the state has found two ways to make the vaccine more available.
As Phase 1A begins to finish, vaccines from that phase can instead go to older Ohioans. DeWine said it will increase the amount from about 100,000 doses to 110,000 to 130,000 doses.
Ohio will also begin to use vaccines reserved for nursing homes and congregant living facilities that the federal government required the state to stockpile. Because not everyone in those settings opted to be vaccinated, the stockpile can also be diverted to older Ohioans.
The governor said 77,000 doses over the next two weeks will be distributed in the community.
Ohio will start vaccinating school staff this week starting with Cincinnati Public Schools on Jan. 28.
Other school districts will begin next week. However, DeWine said the state does not have enough vaccines to begin all schools on Feb. 1.
Schools that are receiving shots next week have been notified. All other schools can expect to be contacted by Jan. 29 with more information.
DeWine said the goal is for all staff to have the opportunity to get their first shot in February.
Ohio has had 872,918 total cases of COVID-19 and 10,856 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Jan. 26.
The number of reported cases increased by 4,262 from Jan. 25.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 8,850,736. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 10.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 9%, according to data from Jan. 24.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 88 from Jan. 25. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 45,276 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,600 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 295, with 40 ICU admissions. There are currently 2,964 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 741 are in the ICU, and 486 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 748,132 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 86,893 of the cases, 5,351 hospitalizations and 1,154 deaths.
A total of 656,474 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 26. The state has not yet reported how many have received the second dose.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.