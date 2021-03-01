Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced new phases to the state's COVID-19 vaccination program which includes certain professions at risk of contracting COVID-19, and those living with Type 1 diabetes, those who are pregnant, bone marrow transplant recipients or living with ALS. Ohioans ages 60 and older will also be eligible starting March 4.
Phase 1C includes those with certain medical conditions not covered in pervious phases and individuals working in childcare services, funeral services and law enforcement and corrections officers in addition. Individuals in phase 1C can begin their vaccinations March 4, he said in a March 1 press conference.
Phase 2 of the vaccination program includes the lowering of age eligibility to 60 years of age.
Approximately 246,000 people are eligible under the 1C group. Phase 2 adds approximately 695,000 Ohioans.
The state is also expecting 96,100 doses of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. In total, the state is expecting to receive 448,390 doses from the three vaccine producers.
The J&J vaccine will be sent to more than 200 independent pharmacies around the state in addition to local hospitals, health departments and chain pharmacies.
Ohio has had 968,874 total cases of COVID-19 and 17,346 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 1.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,452 from Feb. 28. The number of cases reported remains under the state's 21-day average of 2,225.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 10,056,602. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 3.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 4%, according to data from Feb. 27.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 49 from Feb. 28. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The Bureau of Infectious Diseases and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continue to reconcile death data, which will results in some fluctuations in death numbers moving forward, according to a note on the ODH website.
The ODH reports 50,382 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,148 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 103, with 14 ICU admissions. There are currently 1,181 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 295 are in the ICU, and 224 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 911,474 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 95,705 of the cases, 5,877 hospitalizations and 1,750 deaths.
A total of 1,687,834 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 912,354 Ohioans completed both doses as of March 1.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.