Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation administrator Stephanie McCloud as the director of the Ohio Department of Health.
“She has the experience necessary to lead ODH as it carries out its important health functions while also battling the pandemic,” DeWine said.
McCloud earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University and a law degree from the Capital University Law School, according to Ohio BWC’s website.
DeWine also announced Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff as the chief medical officer at the ODH during a press conference Nov. 5. Vanderhoff currently serves as senior vice president and chief medical officer at OhioHealth.
Lance Himes, who has been serving as the interim ODH director since the resignation of Dr. Amy Acton, will be the new ODH senior deputy. There he will lead the coordination of work to get a vaccine out to citizens and will continue to work directly with Ohio’s local health commissioners.
Kathleen Madden, who has been serving as assistant director at the Ohio Office of Budget & Management, will become the ODH chief of staff. DeWine said she will play a key role in keeping programs and operations moving and on track.
The new department roles were announced after DeWine explained that Ohio is seeing record-setting COVID-19 cases and hospitalization.
Continuing to help the state’s response is Ohio National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. John Harris, Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel McElroy and Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Lori Criss.
DeWine said Harris will continue leading the pandemic response in the cross-agency coordination of Ohio’s pandemic response.
McElroy will continue to focus on limiting the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes.
Criss will also continue to address the increasing mental health needs Ohio resident are facing during the pandemic.