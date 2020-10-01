Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine expressed his distaste in the first presidential debate and called for a more robust and energetic debate the next time President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden face off.
Earlier this week, Cleveland hosted the first debate of the 2020 general election. DeWine made it clear about his support for the president but said he hopes the next debate will focus on the future.
“As Ohioans, we were certainly very proud to host this debate,” he said. “However, the debate itself was not our country’s finest hour or our country’s finest 90 minutes.”
He said each candidate has an obligation to articulate their vision for the future of the country.
He called the name calling by both candidates “simply not helpful” and “not productive.”
DeWine went on to ensure a fair and transparent election for Ohioans this November.
“My commitment to any Ohio voter is this: We will not tolerate any interference in this sacred process,” he said. “We will as we have done in the past, protect each citizen’s right to vote and to have their vote counted.”
Ohio’s voter registration deadline is Oct. 5 for the Nov. 3 general election.