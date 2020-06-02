Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addressed the state as peaceful and tense demonstrations continue across Ohio, all while the state continues its response against COVID-19.
As Ohioans protest over the death of George Floyd, killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, DeWine said the demonstrations taking place are not only understandable but it “is very appropriate.”
“One of the sad things we have seen is that some violent individuals have masks – or because of their violence – have drowned out some of the voices of reason and some of the voices of those who are talking about things we all should be talking about,” he said.
The National Guard was deployed to Cleveland and Columbus at the order of the governor after the mayors of those cities requested it.
Ohio National Guard Adjutant General Mag. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. emphasized that the National Guard was sent not to take over the cities, but to provide assistance to them.
“We are here to support the mayors and the chiefs of those two cities,” he said. “They remain the lead agencies.”
Harris said their job is to assist local law enforcement to protect life, to protect property and restore order if that is necessary.
He also said 100 trained soldiers were sent to Washington, D.C., as requested from the Secretary of Defense, who acts as a governor to the district. They will provide security at the White House, monuments and businesses.
Ohio State Highway Patrol is being sent to cities to help with local police forces, DeWine said.
Col. Richard S. Fambro, Ohio State Highway Patrol superintended, said the state highway patrol works with these local communities on a regular basis, all of which is done with “respect.”
“We provide service with respect and that’s what we expect from our troopers as they interact with people in these local communities,” he said.
DeWine pledged to work to correct inequality and racism in Ohio. He said he will strive to make sure this is more of a just society where all Ohioans are moving forward in the state.
More specifically, DeWine said he would do more to fight lead poisoning in children, the drug epidemic and infant mortality.
He also stressed implementing best practices for all police departments, requiring more people of color on the police force and more oversight and accountability to police departments.
“I’m the governor for all the people of the state Ohio,” he said. “It’s my job to serve all the people of the state of Ohio. It’s our job to defend the defenseless and it’s my job to every Ohioan to solve these problems.”
Dr. Amy Acton, director of Ohio Department of Health, also addressed inequality and racism in Ohio as it deals with health.
“It’s unacceptable that your zip code, on average, can predict how long you can live,” she said. “There are things we can’t control but there are things in our control.
"And even in the times where we’re on our knees and reeling, there is this pearl of hope that we can do more. And it is going to take every ounce of our courage in these times to come to do more.”
She listed off the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, black citizens who have recently been killed, as she urged protestors to be peaceful.
“Use your voice. Speak. Most importantly, listen,” she said. “But I beg of you not to hurt one another. We cannot see the other person as that: the other.”
Acton urged demonstrators to stay as safe as possible by wearing masks and practicing social distancing while protesting.
DeWine did not disregard the fact that a spike in cases could lead to a new stay-at-home order but said it would be unlikely.
“We’ll take whatever action is necessary to protect the public’s safety and health, but we’re not looking to reimpose any kind of order,” he said.