NEW ALBANY, Ohio – Ohio’s state officials are prepared to combat the coronavirus should it become an issue, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told attendees Feb. 24 at the Herbert Weyl Jewish Business Network luncheon and program at the Lori Schottenstein Chabad Center.
DeWine praised Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, for developing close relationships with local health departments throughout the state.
“Washington has been helpful,” said DeWine, calling the coronavirus a challenge that is “changing by the hour.”
While media reports say the virus is slowly spreading worldwide, DeWine cautioned attendees to keep it in perspective.
“The odds are we will lose more people to flu,” he said, stating 35,000 Americans died from the flu in 2019.
When asked about Ohio’s gun laws and criminal justice reform, DeWine noted legislation he introduced to the Ohio General Assembly on Oct. 7, 2019, in the days following the mass shooting in Dayton. Sponsored by state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, the STRONG Ohio bill would, if passed as written, require more thorough background checks for people seeking to purchase a gun in the state, implement a new system of background checks, and increase penalties for criminal acts committed while using a firearm and more.
According to DeWine, while 80% to 90% of all guns sold in Ohio were already registered because they were previously owned, the rest are not.
“Would (this law) have prevented Dayton?,” DeWine said. “I don’t know. I can’t guarantee it will prevent future acts, but it will save lives.”
In his talk, DeWine praised Ohio as a “good place to do business because we have a predictable tax structure. I am not in favor of raising taxes. Business stability is important.”
The venue for luncheon also serves as the home of LifeTown, a realistic, indoor city designed for children with special needs to learn life skills through role play. DeWine praised LifeTown’s staff, parents and volunteers.
“What you do at LifeTown is amazing. ... Our goal is for every child is to live up to their God-given potential and maximize that,” DeWine said.
Justin Shaw, director of Jewish community relations at JewishColumbus, said he attended the lunch to support LifeTown, a JewishColumbus partner agency. He also called the governor “a great friend to the Jewish community.”
“Security is a top priority of our community, and (DeWine) has been supportive of our issues,” said Shaw, noting that the governor is scheduled to lead a delegation trip to Israel later this year.
Stanley Jackson, who played quarterback for The Ohio State University in Columbus, Canadian Football League and Continental Indoor Football League, attended the luncheon in his role as vice president of business development for Buckeye State Bank.
“It is outstanding to be in the room with leadership,” he said. “Anytime you can hear the governor or anyone in leadership for the state (who) impacts the economy, I’m curious to hear what they have to say.”
Ron Greenbaum, a philanthropist, owner of The Basement Doctor and a 2018 LifeTown Legends honoree, attended the event to “support LifeTown and Chabad. I’m happy to be here to show that support in person,” he said.
Steve Fireman, president and general counsel of the Economic and Community Development Institute, based in Columbus with offices in Cleveland, Akron, Toledo and Cincinnati, came to the luncheon to share his organization’s mission with the governor.
“We bring millions of dollars in from the federal government, and we seek more support from the state of Ohio,” he said.
Tami Kamin Meyer is a freelance writer in Bexley.