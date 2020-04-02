In an effort to curb the oncoming peak of COVID-19, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a four-week extension of the “stay-at-home” order.
Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton signed the order April 2 during a press conference at the statehouse to extend the current order to May 1.
“This is not easy for any of us,” DeWine said. “But the action we’re taking today is action I know will save lives.”
The order will start as the previous order expires April 6. It will be similar to the order issued March 22 in that Ohioans will be allowed to leave their homes to purchase food or medicine, to go to work at jobs deemed essential, to care for others and to exercise. However, the new order will include new provisions not listed in the previous one.
It will require retail businesses that are open to establish a maximum number of people who can be inside the store. That number will be up to the business to determine.
With summer approaching, the order will close some outdoor activities such as campgrounds, day camps, swimming pools, and youth and adult organized sports, if they were not already closed. Those who live in recreational vehicles at campgrounds will be able to remain under the order.
State parks will remain open unless Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz finds that too many people are congregating on trails or visitors are in close contact with each other.
“We don’t want to close our state parks, but she has the right to take whatever action is needed,” DeWine said.
Additional provisions include:
- A restriction on wedding receptions or funerals to a maximum of 10 people. The ceremonies will be allowed to continue.
- Those traveling into Ohio are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. People who travel across state lines on a regular basis are exempt from this provision.
- A dispute resolution panel will be created to look at cases where similar businesses in different counties or health districts are being treated differently.
Ohio now has 2,902 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 2. That's an increase of 355 confirmed cases and 16 deaths since April 1.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 663 of the confirmed cases, 166 hospitalizations and 12 deaths.
The ODH reports 542 individuals have been hospitalized not in the ICU, and 260 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 99 years old, with a median age of 53.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.