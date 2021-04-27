Fully vaccinated Ohioans will no longer need to quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during an April 27 press conference.
“The power of this vaccine allows us to do this,” the governor said.
The change will apply to all adults except those who are in nursing homes, assisted living facilities or other congregate care settings.
The change in the health order will allow students 16 and 17 years old who are vaccinated to participate in sports and other activities even after coming into contact with someone who has COVID-19.
“One of the very things that has been tough for them in the past year is that if they were exposed outside of the classroom to someone, they had to quarantine,” DeWine said. “And we’ve had our students miss big athletic events.”
This is a developing story