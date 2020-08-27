Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine outlined an order that will require K-12 schools to establish a reporting mechanism to report COVID-19 cases.
The order will establish a way for parents to report if their child has tested positive for COVID-19 while also creating a system for schools to report positive cases to the local health department.
Schools will be responsible for reporting cases within 48 hours after learning if a student or staff member has tested positive. The local health department will send its report to the state level weekly.
In that same time, the school will also be responsible for notifying parents that a positive case has been identified at the school without disclosing protected health information.
If a community has wide-spread cases, it will be reflected in the schools, DeWine said during an Aug. 27 press briefing. He added a positive report should not alarm parents.
“The fact that that is reported should not cause great alarm,” DeWine said. “It does not mean that the school has done anything wrong. The spread you see in the community will be reflected in the schools.”
FEMA approved Ohio’s application for the federal Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance grant.
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the state will receive $717 million, which will provide an additional $300 a week to those who are receiving unemployment benefits because of COVID-19.
Payments will be retroactive to the week ending Aug. 1 for those that qualify. The additional assistance will be available until funding runs out.
Husted said the sports order was modified to clarify that participants shall not compete in more than one contest or game in any calendar day. The order previously said that participants could not compete in more than one contest or game within 24 hours.
“This is about giving kids the chance to participate," he said.
The lowest number of red alert Level 3 counties have been reported on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System since the warning system was released July 2.
There are 76 counties that remained at the same level as the previous week, which is the smallest movement thus far.
DeWine unveiled the updated map showing the risk and spread of COVID-19 throughout the state during the press briefing.
The Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System is a color-coded system built on data to assess the amount of COVID-19 cases in an area. The system was created to inform residents, businesses and local government as they respond to the coronavirus.
The red alert level three in the system means a county has a very high exposure and spread and has triggered four or five of the seven indicators in the alert system.
Ohio has 118,828 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,076 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Aug. 27.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,244 from Aug. 26.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 2,109,950. The new daily percent positive cases 4.9%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 4.2%, according to data from Aug. 25.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported 32 new deaths Aug. 27. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 13,150 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,929 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 99,035 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 15,316 of the cases, 2,383 hospitalizations and 570 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.