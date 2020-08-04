Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced an order for children from K-12 to wear face masks when returning to school.
The announcement comes after health officials from the Ohio Children's Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended the practice.
"This gives us the best shot to keep Ohio's kids and educators safe and physically in school," DeWine said during an Aug. 4 press conference.
The state is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to distribute 2 million masks to schools for use by students and staff. The masks will be delivered to regional education service centers serving, which will help the distribution process to schools and families.
In previous school guidelines, teachers and staff were required to wear masks. Students in third grade an up were encouraged but not required to wear a mask.
The new order will require masks or facial covering for all students, with the following exceptions:
- Children under the age of 2
- Any child unable to remove the face covering without assistance
- A child with a significant behavioral/psychological issue undergoing treatment that is exacerbated specifically by the use of a facial covering
- A child living with severe autism or with extreme developmental delay
- A child with a facial deformity that causes airway obstruction
DeWine stressed the need to control community spread of the coronavirus as it will determine how school will return.
“We all can impact the school situation,” he said. “Our teachers, our administration have worked very hard to make it as safe as they can in the school. But it’s incumbent on us to make the sea we’re swimming in as safe as we can.”
As sport competitions return, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said he is still working with the Ohio High School Athletic Association to finalize plans for fall sports.
He clarified that an order signed Aug. 1 will require coronavirus tests and banned spectators is not the final plan for fall sports. He noted it was an extension of an earlier order that temporarily allowed the return to competitions.
Husted said state officials are working with the Browns and Bengals on plans for return to play this season.
While both teams are likely able to return to competition under the existing order, he said they are reviewing plans to safely accommodate fans.
Ohio is entering into a multi-state purchasing agreement with Maryland, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Virginia to expand the use of rapid point-of-care tests.
DeWine said this agreement will help officials detect outbreaks sooner with a faster turnaround time, expand testing in congregate settings and make testing more accessible for the most high-risk communities.
Ohio has 95,106 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,570 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Aug. 4.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,143 from Aug. 3.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,550,747. The daily percent positive is 5.5%, with a seven-day moving average of 5.7%, according to data from Aug. 2.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported 31 new deaths on Aug. 4. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 11,119 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,593 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 63.
The ODH reports 71,338 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 12,881 of the cases, 2,159 hospitalizations and 482 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.