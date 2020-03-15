As the Columbus area reported two more cases of COVID-19, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on March 15 and was asked if his ordered three-week closure of schools could be extended.
“Absolutely. Absolutely,” DeWine replied.
He also said restaurants and bars could be ordered closed.
“We are inconveniencing people,” DeWine said. “It is making people’s lives change, but we have got to save lives. Everything we are doing is to save lives.”
Ohio had 26 cases of COVID-19 as of March 14. Columbus recorded its first case the same day.