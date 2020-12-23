Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine outlined tentative plans for who will be eligible to be vaccinated when the state enters the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
Ohioans who are over 65 years old, those with severe inherited or developmental disorders that make them particularly vulnerable and adults who work in schools will be among the groups offered the vaccine.
DeWine said the goal is to start this phase mid-January though he noted not every group in this phase would start at the same time.
"The goal must be, and it's just imperative, that we do everything we can to save lives," he said during a Dec. 23 press conference.
There are 1.8 million Ohioans who are over 65 years. That same demographic makes up 86.8% of those who have died from COVID-19 in the state.
“The question our team is looking at right now is how is the best way we can get this out as quickly as we can to the most people who are in that category,” DeWine said.
The governor said it’s the state’s priority to get children in grades K-12 back in the classroom for in-person learning.
To accomplish that goal, the state will make the vaccine available to all schools that want to go back, or to remain, in person with the goal of returning students to the classroom by March 1.
All adults in schools would have the ability to get a vaccine. Neither the Pfizer nor Moderna vaccine have been approved to be used on children under 16.
DeWine noted students need to get back into the classroom as some have struggled learning remotely. About 45% of students in public schools learning remotely and 26% partially remote.
Currently the state is in Phase 1A which includes frontline workers, personnel involved in the care of COVID-19 patients, first responders and residents and staff in nursing home facilities.
Ohio has had 644,822 total cases of COVID-19 and 8,361 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Dec. 23.
The number of reported cases increased by 7,790 from Dec. 22.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 7,350,763. The daily percent positivity is 15.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 14%, according to data from Dec. 21.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 109 from Dec. 22. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 36,025 cumulative hospitalizations, and 5,640 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 431, with 52 ICU admissions. There are currently 4,694 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,131 are in the ICU, and 708 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 479,387 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 64,653 of the cases, 4,414 hospitalizations and 874 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.
This is a developing story.