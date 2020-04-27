Days before Ohio’s stay-at-home order is set to expire, Gov. Mike DeWine announced on April 27 the beginning steps to reopen businesses across the state to get the economy going while protecting people’s health.
“For us to be able to push forward and get people to work, we’ve got to take the safety precautions,” DeWine said during an April 27 press conference.
Starting May 4, manufacturing, distribution, and construction will be able to resume business.
General offices can also resume operation on May 4, but the governor recommended working remotely if possible.
On May 12, consumer, retail and services will be able to open. While wearing masks in public has not been made mandatory, all employees and customers in a retail setting will be mandated to wear a face mask.
Starting on May 1, DeWine said all health operations or procedures that can be done that do not require an overnight stay in a hospital will be able to move forward. Exceptions include procedures for patients experiencing significant pain, the presences of severe symptoms prohibiting actions of daily life, worsening symptoms or the spread of disease such as cancer.
Veterinarians and dentist should be able to proceed “full steam ahead” starting May 1, he said.
Dine-in restaurants, hair salons, gyms and daycares are not included in businesses reopening.
The stay-at-home orders will still be in place, DeWine said, but modified as businesses can be open and people can go there to work or shop. However, the rule of no mass gatherings of more than 10 people will still stay in place.
“We can get this economy moving back (and), at the same time, continue to protect each other and our communities,” he said.
Reopening the state will be done with a one-step-at-a-time approach, DeWine said. If a severe uptick in outbreaks follows Ohio’s reopening, more restrictions will be released at a later date.
As businesses start to open, there will be five protocols businesses are expected to follow, which are:
- Require face coverings for employees and clients/customers at all times
- Conduct daily health assessments by employers and employees (self-evaluation) to determine if “fit for duty.”
- Maintain good hygiene at all times – hand washing and social distancing.
- Clean and sanitize workplaces throughout workday and at the close of business or between shifts.
- Limit capacity to meet social distancing guidelines. Establish Maximum capacity at 50% of fire code and use appointment setting where possible to limit congestion.
“The plan we have today is the best advice we have from a variety of voices,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said. “Bringing that together was an incredible challenge and balancing act.”
The state is continuing to expand testing and grow its contact tracing workforce to find hot spots and prevent it from spreading further as part of its testing task force led by two former governors.
Based on projections provided by the testing task force, the number of people tested are expected to reach about 7,220 people per day by April 29 and then almost double to about 14,200 people per day on May 6. By June 1, the contact tracing workforce is estimated to have 1,750 workers.
As testing becomes more available, Acton said we’ll be able to know more fully about the mortality of the virus, something that is still not completely understood.
Ohio has 16,325 total cases of COVID-19 and 753 deaths, the ODH reported April 27.
Because Ohio currently has the capacity to test only the sickest individuals and those working on the front lines of the pandemic, the total number of cases is certainly higher, state officials say.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 119,391.
The ODH reports 3,232 individuals have been hospitalized, and 978 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 106 years old, with a median age of 51.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 1,938 of the cases, 522 hospitalizations and 96 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.