As COVID-19 cases and hospitalization surge throughout the state, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reissued Ohio’s mask order, announced a future order on receptions and warned of possible closures to restaurants, bars and gyms during a statewide address Nov. 11.
Ohio’s mask order remains the same with the addition of three provisions, including: All businesses will be required to post a face covering requirement sign at all public entrances to the store; each store will be responsible for ensuring that customers and employees are wearing masks; a new retail compliance unit comprised of agents led by the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation will inspect to ensure compliance.
Violators of this order will receive a written warning. A second violation will bring about the closure of the store for up to 24 hours.
Despite the existing order limiting social gatherings, the state has seen rampant spread of the virus as a result of banquets, wedding receptions and social gathering following funerals.
To address this, DeWine said he will be issuing a new order in the coming days to place “significant” new restrictions on these activities such as ending open congregate areas.
The order will also require everyone to be seated and masked unless they are actively consuming food or drinks. It will also prohibit things like dancing and games.
He also warned of a possible shutdown of restaurants, bars and fitness centers if cases continue to increase. He will evaluate the state of COVID-19 across Ohio Nov. 18.
“I am very well aware of the burden this will place on employees and the owners,” he said. “But, these are places where it is difficult or impossible to maintain mask-wearing, which we know now is the chief way of slowing this virus.”
The increase spread also threatens school districts’ ability to keep teachers in the classroom, he said adding some schools are starting to shift back to virtual learning.
“I believe that most children are better off in school than learning remotely,” he said. “We must do everything in our power to slow this virus down so our kids can stay in school.”
DeWine said the state remains in a state of emergency as Ohio continues to experience a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
“We are now at the most crucial phase of this pandemic,” he said Nov. 11. “We are in the midst of our third wave in Ohio.”
The surge, which DeWine described as more intense, wide-spread and dangerous, is helping spread the virus through all of the state’s 88 counties with rural areas being hit hard.
Healthcare experts have expressed concern over exhausting healthcare workers with the increase in cases during the start of flu season.
“Our healthcare workers are exhausted,” DeWine said. “They have been running a marathon for nine months straight, and with this new wave and the onset of flu season, it’s like they are starting the race all over again.”
If a change does not happen, the governor warned that hospitals will have to postpone important, but less urgent care.