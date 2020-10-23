Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced how the state’s $429.5 million in CARES Act funding will be distributed to help Ohioans and organizations who need assistance due to the pandemic.
The relief package will be distributed across the state to address several key areas that have been significantly impacted. The State Controlling Board will review the package Oct. 26.
If approved, the proposed package will be allocated as followed:
- $50 million will be allocated to Ohioans with an annual income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive assistance for rent, mortgage, water and/or sewer utility assistance. Starting Nov. 2, these Ohioans can apply at their local community action agency.
- $125 million will be allocated to small business relief. Small businesses with no more than 25 employees will be eligible for a $10,000 grant.
- $37.5 million will be allocated for bars and restaurants. Checks in the amount of $2,500 will be distributed to establishments with on-premise consumption.
- $62 million will be allocated for rural and critical access hospitals. Funding will allow hospitals to continue responding to the COVID-19 crisis, providing care and addressing increased costs for safety measures, including the purchase of PPE.
- $100 million will be allocated for higher education. These dollars will be used for critical services, including COVID-19 testing on campuses and mental health services.
- $45 million will be allocated for nonprofits and the arts.
DeWine was joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, GOP legislative leaders House Speaker Bob Cupp, Senate President Larry Obhof and other legislators to announce the package.
DeWine said the state has not allocated all of the CARES Act funding due to the uncertain nature of the pandemic.
“We tried to look at where the needs were and where the money had already been put,” DeWine said. “But also we were constrained and we remain constrained about the future... . We don’t know if congress will pass another bill. As we look down the road we have to make sure there’s enough money for tests and we don’t know how much longer this will be.”
Ohio has had 192,948 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,185 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Oct. 23.
The number of reported cases increased by 2,518 from Oct. 22.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 4,090,314. The new daily percent positive cases 5.7%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 5.1%, according to data from Oct. 21.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported 23 new deaths Oct. 23. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 17,866 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,682 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The ODH reports 156,421 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 19,906 of the cases, 2,736 hospitalizations and 684 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.