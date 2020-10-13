Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said those living in a “red” level three county or in a high incident county should be concerned, warning the pandemic could get worse before it gets better.
As of Oct. 13, 51 counties are at a high incident or “red” level three as indicated by the Ohio Department of Health.
In the past week, cases in Ohio have averaged 1,475 cases per day. Two weeks ago, the state had been averaging a little over 1,000 cases per day.
“This really shows just how this virus has spread throughout the state,” DeWine said. “If your county is red or high incidence, that’s a big concern.”
As testing has increased, DeWine said he hoped it would show a decrease in the positivity rate. However, that was not the case.
The seven-day positivity rate average is at 3.9 percent as of Oct. 13. On Sept. 23, the positivity rate was at 2.7 percent.
Although the data reported from the state is trending in a concerning direction, DeWine praised the work Ohioans did in preventing a large spike in cases that happened to other states.
“Ohioans have achieved a lot in comparison to other states. Because of you, we've avoided a huge spike in cases causing hospitals to overflow,” he said. “Ohioans have not been spared but because of you, we're in better shape than we would have been if you didn't make the sacrifices you have.”
The governor encouraged residents to continue wearing a mask noting if 85 to 90 percent of people wear one “fundamentally will change what the next few months will be like.”
DeWine also stressed the importance of childhood vaccination as the number of vaccinations administered has dropped due to the pandemic.
While the state is starting to catch up on vaccination numbers for diseases like measles, chicken pox, whooping cough and polio, DeWine said there is still reason to be concerned as these diseases could easily spread if children are not vaccinated.
A new dashboard is being added to ODH’s online resource to help private entities like colleges, pharmacists and nursing homes that are administering tests find a lab to run their samples.
The Lab Capacity Database will provide self-reported information about labs that can run tests, including hours of operations, types of tests they accept, estimated turn-around time and locations.
The state will send thousands of rapid antigen tests to colleges and universities beginning this week to help them implement the proactive screening plan DeWine’s team recommended.
The tests come from the federal government, which purchased 150 million Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests.
In addition to colleges and universities, the state plans to also deploy these tests to nursing homes.
The governor warned there can be a level of false positives and false negatives when it comes to antigen testing.
“The opportunity to test more broadly and more often make this an important step forward in our fight against COVID-19 spread, even with the lower sensitivity and specificity of these tests,” he said.
While testing is an important tool, DeWine emphasized that there is no substitute for wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.
Ohio has had 171,626 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,017 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Oct. 13.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,447 from Oct. 12.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 3,688,793. The new daily percent positive cases 4.1%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 3.9%, according to data from Oct. 10.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 40.
The ODH reported 12 new deaths Oct. 13. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 16,565 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,447 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 144,903 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 18,620 of the cases, 2,646 hospitalizations and 667 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.