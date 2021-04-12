Vaccinating Ohioans against COVID-19 is key to getting back to normal, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said, and the state is on its way there with over 35% of the population receiving at least one dose.
A total of 4,122,416 Ohioans (35.27% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,644,249 Ohioans (22.62%) completed the vaccination process as of April 12.
The governor briefly spoke to the media April 12 during a visit to Ohio University's Heritage Hall of Medicine in Athens.
"If you look at the older population – over 65 in Ohio – we're above 70% (vaccinated), so that is good. What we have to do is fill in the rest, and that's what we're about now," DeWine said.
The state is encouraging local health departments to conduct outreach to colleges, high schools and businesses to make it easier for those populations to get the vaccine to slow the spread of the virus, he said.
DeWine is optimistic that life will be able to get back to normal by July 4.
"I'm an optimist, and I think we can do this," he said. "Ohioans have done well. Ohioans have continued to wear masks. Ohioans are getting vaccinated at a good clip. But we just have to keep doing it."
Ohio has had 1,041,389 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 12.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,934 from April 11 – slightly above the state's 21-day average of 1,914.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 18,827 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported April 9; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 11,363,601. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 4.6%, according to data from April 9.
The ODH reports 54,167 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,549 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 1,236 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 315 are in the ICU, and 185 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 983,750 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 105,470 of the cases, 6,287 hospitalizations and 2,040 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.