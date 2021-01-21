Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the statewide curfew set to expire on Jan. 23 will be extended.
“Unfortunately, it’s going to have to stay,” he said during a Jan. 21 press conference. “You see where the numbers are. There’s been a downtick the last few days but we’re still at a very high level.”
It’s unclear how long the curfew will last. The next step will likely be changing the curfew to start an hour later “but we’re not there yet,” DeWine said.
The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew first took effect Nov. 19 and was recently extended Dec. 30.
The curfew will not apply to those going to or from work, those who have an emergency or those who need medical care. The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to a pharmacy. Picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery will be permitted but serving food and drink in person must cease at 10 p.m.
Ohio will purchase at least 2 million at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests from Abbot and eMed, DeWine said.
The state made the purchase with $50 million from the CARES Act. The tests will be made to local health departments for about $25 a test.
The self-administer test can yield results in about 15 minutes and results will be reported to the state.
The Ohio Public Health Advisory System has Hamilton County listed at "purple" Level 4, the highest level on the advisory system indicating severe exposure and spread. There are 83 counties at "red" Level 3 and four at "orange" Level 2.
DeWine said out of any 200 Ohioans, at least one has tested positive for COVID-19 during the past two weeks. The state still has more than one out of four patients who are COVID-19 positive in the intensive care unit.
Ohio has had 849,704 total cases of COVID-19 and 10,518 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported.
The number of reported cases increased by 7,271 from Jan. 20.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 8,622,872. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 9.2%, with a seven-day moving average of 10%, according to data from Jan. 19.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 109 from Jan. 20. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 44,315 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,465 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 306, with 35 ICU admissions. There are currently 3,406 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 845 are in the ICU, and 575 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 712,864 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 84,523 of the cases, 5,241 hospitalizations and 1,068 deaths.
A total of 500,176 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 21.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.