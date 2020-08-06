Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the governor's office.
DeWine, 73, was administered a test on Aug. 6 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump when he arrived on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.
DeWine has not exhibited any symptoms, according to the release. He plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also took a test and tested negative.