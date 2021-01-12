DeWine to activate Ohio National Guard for deployment in Ohio, US Capitol

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced an order to activate 580 members of the Ohio National Guard for deployment in Washington, D.C., and Ohio.
The order will make National Guard members stay on active duty from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21.
The announcement comes in preparation of protests that are expected to happen this weekend at 50 state capitols and the U.S. Capitol.
“People have every right to protest, they have every right to do it peacefully,” DeWine said. “But we also saw what happened at the U.S. Capitol and we are very concerned.”